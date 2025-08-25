BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
CPHL 89.59 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.94%)
DCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 188.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-0.93%)
FCCL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GCIL 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
HUBC 161.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
KOSM 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (12.96%)
LOTCHEM 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
MLCF 94.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
NBP 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
PAEL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
POWER 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PPL 179.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.41%)
PREMA 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.06%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
PTC 23.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 116.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.24%)
SSGC 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TREET 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.83%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,074 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.27%)
BR30 43,190 Increased By 142.1 (0.33%)
KSE100 149,082 Decreased By -411.2 (-0.28%)
KSE30 45,287 Decreased By -231 (-0.51%)
South Korean shares track Wall Street higher on rate-cut hopes

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 31.40 points, or 0.99%, at 3,200.13
Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2025 11:54am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

  • South Korean shares rose on Monday, tracking Wall Street rally on optimism the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates following comments by Chairman Jerome Powell. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 31.40 points, or 0.99%, at 3,200.13 as of 0220 GMT.

  • Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics was flat, while peer SK Hynix gained 3.39%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 2.45%.

** Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday signaled a possible interest rate cut at the US central bank’s meeting next month, saying that risks to the job market were rising but also noting inflation remained a threat and that a decision wasn’t set in stone.

  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2.2% to a record intraday high.

  • Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 0.23% and down 0.67%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings added 1.67%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics was flat.

  • Of the total 934 traded issues, 599 shares advanced, while 265 declined.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 29.4 billion won ($21.2 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,387.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.31% lower than its previous close at 1,383.5.

  • In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,387.3 per dollar, down 0.3% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,384.6.

  • The KOSPI has risen 33.37% so far this year.

  • In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.07 point to 107.32.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 2.436%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 2.840%.

