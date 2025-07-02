AIRLINK 154.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.32%)
BOP 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.85%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 88.53 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (3.34%)
FCCL 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
HUBC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.35%)
MLCF 83.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
OGDC 222.01 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.2%)
PACE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PAEL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 169.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
PTC 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 93.32 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (4.74%)
SSGC 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
SYM 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TRG 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
WAVESAPP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.54%)
YOUW 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
BR100 13,253 Increased By 184.1 (1.41%)
BR30 38,668 Increased By 121.7 (0.32%)
KSE100 129,982 Increased By 1783 (1.39%)
KSE30 39,800 Increased By 695.4 (1.78%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares drop as US ramps up trade pressure ahead of tariff deadline

  • The benchmark KOSPI was down 45.97 points, or 1.49%, at 3,044.09
Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2025 11:10am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

  • South Korean shares fell on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump stepped up his rhetoric and increased pressure for trade deals to be finalised before a July 9 tariff deadline. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was down 45.97 points, or 1.49%, at 3,044.09, as of 0238 GMT.

  • Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.58%, while peer SK Hynix lost 3.68%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.67%.

  • Trump expressed frustration with US-Japan trade negotiations on Monday as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that countries could be notified of sharply higher tariffs as the deadline approaches despite good-faith negotiations.

  • South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated in June to its fastest pace since January this year, government data showed on Wednesday, beating market expectations.

  • Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 1.43% and up 0.81%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings added 0.91%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose nearly 1%.

  • Of the total 935 traded issues, 223 shares advanced, while 685 declined.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 333.4 billion won.

  • The won was quoted at 1,361.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.21% lower than its previous close at 1,359.0.

  • In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,361.8 per dollar, down 0.4% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,359.1.

  • The KOSPI index has risen 26.86% so far this year.

  • In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.05 point to 107.22.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 0.9 basis points to 2.464%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.2 basis points to 2.789%.

south korea stock

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares drop as US ramps up trade pressure ahead of tariff deadline

PSX soars: KSE-100 crosses 129,000 barrier

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 10pc duty slabs

Power Division suspends LESCO guard for manhandling elderly woman in Sheikhupura

Lucky Motor hikes KIA car prices by up to Rs700,000 amid NEV levy imposition

PM orders to digitise all industrial production processes

FBR seeks 18pc tax-to-GDP ratio by 2027-28

Pakistan advances NEV policy with Rs100bn subsidy

Trump urges Hamas to accept 'final proposal' for 60-day Gaza ceasefire

Defence vehicles: MoC amends IPO to allow import, re-export

Read more stories