Fatima Sana named captain as Pakistan announce squad for Women’s World Cup

  • Uncapped Eyman, 20, also part of squad as six players set for maiden WC appearances
BR Web Desk Published August 25, 2025 Updated August 25, 2025 12:05pm
Pakistan Women team celebrating victory against Ireland Women on August 10, 2025. Photo: Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard
Pakistan Women team celebrating victory against Ireland Women on August 10, 2025. Photo: Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard

The Women’s National Selection Committee has named a 15-member squad, with Fatima Sana as captain, for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 set to take place from September 30 to November 2.

The same squad will also feature in a three-match ODI series against South Africa, scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from September 16 to 22, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a press release.

Uncapped right-handed batter Eyman Fatima, who recently made her T20I debut against Ireland, is part of the ODI squad.

Fatima, who represented Pakistan in the previous edition of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, will lead the side for the first time in the mega event. 23-year-old had previously captained the side in the Women’s CWC Qualifier held in Lahore this year, where the team maintained a 100 per cent win record to secure qualification for this year’s Women’s World Cup set to take place in India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan women will not travel to India for World Cup, ICC confirms

The PCB said Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Should Pakistan qualify for the October 29 semi-final and the November 2 final, then both the matches will take place in Colombo.

Also, six players - Natalia Parvaiz (8 ODIs, 24 T20Is), Rameen Shamim (8 ODIs, 11 T20Is), Sadaf Shamas (15 ODIs, 12 T20Is), Sadia Iqbal (27 ODIs, 50 T20Is), Shawaal Zulfiqar (3 ODIs, 9 T20Is) and Syeda Aroob Shah (2 ODIs, 15 T20Is) are set to feature in their maiden ODI World Cup.

Moreover, 21-year-old Aroob, 20-year-old Shawaal alongside 20-year-old Eyman featured for Pakistan in the inaugural edition of ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup held in South Africa in January 2023.

PCB unveils ‘Women’s Cricket Calendar’ for 2025-26 season

Additionally, two changes have been made from the 15-member squad that featured in the ICC Women’s CWC Qualifier. Eyman and Sadaf come into the squad in place of Gull Feroza and Najiha Alvi, who have been named in the five-member non-travelling reserves alongside Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

The 15 players alongside five reserves players will take part in a 14-day pre-South Africa series camp from Friday, 29 August. The players under the coaching staff led by Muhammad Wasim will undergo practice sessions as well as 50-over practice matches. More details regarding the camp will be announced in due course.

South Africa women’s cricket team will arrive in Lahore on 12 September.

15-member squad:

Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vice-captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah

Player support personnel: Hina Munawar (manager), Muhammad Wasim (head coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach bowling), Tahir Khan (assistant coach bowling), Abdul Saad (fielding coach), Muhammad Rafi Ullah (media manager), Muhammad Asfand Yar (strength and conditioning coach), Waleed Ahmed (analyst), Tehreem Sumbal (physiotherapist), Kiran Shahzadi (masseuse) and team doctor

Pakistan v South Africa series (all matches at GSL)

First ODI – September 16

Second ODI – September 19

Third ODI – September 22

Pakistan team fixtures in World Cup 2025 (All matches at R. Premadasa ICS, Colombo; All matches to begin at 3pm local time)

October 2 – vs Bangladesh

October 5 – vs India

October 8 – vs Australia

October 15 – vs England

October 18 – vs New Zealand

October 21 – vs South Africa

October 24 – vs Sri Lanka

