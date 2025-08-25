BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 89.56 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
DCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 188.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.85%)
FCCL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
HUBC 161.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
KEL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (13.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
MLCF 94.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.43%)
NBP 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
PAEL 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.47%)
POWER 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.41%)
PREMA 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
PTC 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 117.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
SSGC 40.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,059 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.37%)
BR30 43,116 Increased By 67.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 148,931 Decreased By -561.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 45,239 Decreased By -279.2 (-0.61%)
Aug 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei climbs a 2nd day, led by tech on Fed rate cut bets

  • The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.7% to 42,922.33 at the midday break.
Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2025 11:50am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose for a second straight session on Monday, led by tech shares as the domestic market reacted to optimism for looser monetary policy in the United States.

The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.7% to 42,922.33 at the midday break.

The broader Topix added 0.3%.

SoftBank Group and Advantest, a maker of chip-testing equipment, were the biggest contributors to the Nikkei’s advance, climbing 2.9% and 1.7%, respectively.

In a closely-watched speech at the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to an interest rate cut next month.

Going in the other direction, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda highlighted wage growth that is feeding into conditions for a resumption of interest rate increases.

The divergence in central bank policy led to a surge in the yen, crimping revenue prospects for Japanese exporters. Increasing prospects for a rate cut in the US acted as a tailwind for tech stocks on Wall Street and Japan, said Nomura strategist Fumika Shimizu.

“As a result, Japanese semiconductor-related stocks are also showing strength and leading the market,” Shimizu said.

“There is a possibility that the recent slight upward trend in the yen is weighing on the market.”

There were 133 advancers on the Nikkei index against 90 decliners.

TOTO was the biggest percentage gainer on the Nikkei, surging 7.9% after the luxury toilet maker said on Friday it would open a $224 million plant in the US state of Georgia in a shift away from production in Asia.

Motor maker Nidec was the next biggest gainer, adding 6%.

The biggest loser on the index was Terumo down 3.6% after saying it would spend $1.5 billion to buy Britain-based Organox, a maker of organ preservation technology.

Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei climbs a 2nd day, led by tech on Fed rate cut bets

PSX falls amid rollover, KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

World Bank approves $47.9mn grant to strengthen education in Punjab

Cashless Economy Initiative 2025: Pakistan govt orders independent audit

Interior minister vows to ensure foolproof security of trains, railway tracks

Pakistan’s NLC, DP World deliver first commercial cargo to Tajikistan

Sindh Agricultural Income Tax Rules 2025 issued: SRB registration now a must for agri income holders

Fatima Sana named captain as Pakistan announce squad for Women’s World Cup

Gold price remains stable at Rs359,800

Oil prices climb after Ukraine attacks hit Russian energy sites

Read more stories