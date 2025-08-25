Minister, others visit Baba Bulleh Shah shrine

LAHORE: On the occasion of the 268th annual Urs of the great Sufi poet Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah, Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Members of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Naeem Safdar Ansari and Chaudhry Ahsan Raza visited the shrine of Bulleh Shah in Kasur. They laid a floral wreath at the shrine and prayed for the prosperity and security of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Arora said that the poetry of Baba Bulleh Shah conveys the universal message of peace and love. He added that the soil of Kasur enjoys a distinguished place in the world due to the presence of Baba Bulleh Shah, whose teachings remain a guiding light for humanity.

Speaker Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated that Baba Bulleh Shah was a great Sufi poet of the subcontinent whose poetry continues to be a source of reform even in the present times. He emphasized that Baba Bulleh Shah challenged the oppressive systems of his era and declared humanity as the greatest religion. On the occasion, MPA Haji Naeem Safdar Ansari said that the presence of Baba Bulleh Shah’s shrine in Kasur is a blessing for its people. He stressed the need to adopt his teachings as a beacon of guidance, noting that his poetry is relevant to the intellectual needs of every era.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chanar, Chaudhry Ahsan Raza, ADCG Salomon Ayub, Deputy Director Information Tabinda Saleem, Auqaf Manager Tariq Mahmood Najmi, and other district officials were also present on the occasion.

