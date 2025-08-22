BML 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.03%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 189.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.3%)
FCCL 51.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.35%)
FFL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.72%)
GCIL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
HUBC 162.48 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.94%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
LOTCHEM 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
MLCF 94.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.89%)
NBP 150.51 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
PAEL 45.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PPL 181.98 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.03%)
PREMA 41.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
PRL 31.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.35%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
SNGP 117.95 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.87%)
SSGC 41.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.66%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.61%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 15,211 Increased By 123.7 (0.82%)
BR30 43,369 Increased By 496.5 (1.16%)
KSE100 150,362 Increased By 1127 (0.76%)
KSE30 45,850 Increased By 342.7 (0.75%)
Aug 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

No. 1 seed Liudmila Samsonova upset in Cleveland

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2025 11:00am

Romania’s Sorana Cirstea hit seven aces, saved the only break point she faced and took down No. 1 seed Liudmila Samsonova of Russia 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of Tennis in the Land on Thursday in Cleveland.

Cirstea won 25 of 32 first-service points (78.1 percent) and advanced to the semis to face Russian Anastasia Zakharova, who skipped the quarterfinals via walkover against German Eva Lys.

Due to rain interruptions the past two days, the Round of 16 matches finally wrapped up Thursday. Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic upset British No. 7 seed Katie Boulter 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-4; second seed Xinyu Wang of China rallied past Australia’s Talia Gibson 1-6, 6-2, 6-3; Ann Li won an all-American match against Iva Jovic 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; and France’s Elsa Jacquemot edged Argentina’s Solana Sierra 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Li and Jacquemot then met in the quarterfinals, where Li forged a 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 win. Wang also earned a second victory of the day when she overtook Golubic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Abierto GNP Seguros

No. 3 seed Diana Shnaider of Russia saved five match points and absorbed her opponent’s 10 aces before knocking off Belgian No. 5 seed Elise Mertens 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) in a three-hour quarterfinal in Monterrey, Mexico.

Shnaider neutralized Mertens’ first match point in the 10th game of the second set as she forced a tiebreaker she went on to win. Then, Mertens had a 5-3, 40-love lead in the third set only for Shnaider to fend off defeat three straight points. She saved one final match point later in that game before flipping the tables and dominating a second tiebreaker.

Errani, Vavassori hope mixed doubles win earns respect for overlooked event

Shnaider’s semifinal opponent will be Alycia Parks, who handled Slovakia’s Rebecca Sramkova 6-2, 7-5. Parks produced nine aces and converted four of eight break points.

No. 2 Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia advanced with a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2 victory over No. 6 Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic. Alexandrova’s semifinal foe will be the winner of the late Thursday night quarterfinal between Croatian Antonia Ruzic and Czech Marie Bouzkova.

Liudmila Samsonova Sorana Cirstea Russian Anastasia Zakharova Elise Mertens

Comments

200 characters

No. 1 seed Liudmila Samsonova upset in Cleveland

COAS Munir, Chinese FM Yi resolve to enhance coordination at regional, international forums

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

July FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.70 negative adjustment

Nepra hires firm for Halmore’s forensic audit

Oil prices set to snap two-week losing streak as peace in Ukraine remains elusive

PM opens first-ever business facilitation centre

Wafi Energy Pakistan explores opportunities in oil marketing sector

PD’s arm fails to adjust GENCOs’ staff in Discos

Karakoram Highway, PR’s ML-1 also in focus: Pakistan, China pledge to back Gwadar Port

Read more stories