Errani, Vavassori hope mixed doubles win earns respect for overlooked event

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 01:20pm
NEW YORK: US Open mixed doubles champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori hope they have earned respect for their event after overcoming a field packed with singles stars to successfully defend their title.

The Italians held off six-times Grand Slam singles winner Iga Swiatek and three-times major finalist Casper Ruud 6-3 5-7 10-6 in the final in front of a raucous crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

It was hardly the scene fans have come to expect of the event, which is often lost in a schedule dominated by singles action, as organisers moved the competition to its own place on the calendar during the week before the singles main draw.

“These two days will be really important for doubles in the future,” said Vavassori. “We showed that doubles players are great players and this product can grow.”

Organisers overhauled the format to feature eight entries based on combined singles rankings and eight wildcards, a move that produced a star-studded lineup and sent attendances surging but prompted an outcry from several top doubles players.

Errani and Vavassori, who needed a wildcard entry despite being the defending champions, were among the critics and said they had been sceptical over whether organisers would extend an invite to them.

Injuries force Britain’s Edmund to retire at 30

The pair, who walked away with a hefty $1 million prize, have said repeatedly that they were playing for their fellow doubles players who did not get a place in the draw.

“We were the team that could lose everything,” said Vavassori. “If we lose against (Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina in the first round), would not have been good a spot for doubles. I think everyone was thinking we would have lost against them.

“So to prove they were wrong, it’s something that was important for us.”

