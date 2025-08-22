COAS Munir, Chinese FM Yi resolve to enhance coordination at regional, international forums

Pakistan and China reaffirmed on Friday their resolve to strengthen the all-weather strategic partnership and enhance coordination at regional and international forums.

This was conveyed during a meeting between Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, as stated by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Discussions focused on regional security, counter-terrorism and mattersof mutual interest, added the press release.

“Wang Yi reiterated China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and development,” the ISPR said, adding that the COAS expressed gratitude for China’s consistent support.

“The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.”

Yi is visiting Pakistan for the first time since India’s cross-border attack in May. He met with Field Marshal Munir in Beijing a few weeks prior, which is thought to have strengthened the “ironclad” connection between Beijing and Islamabad.

On August 18, the 10th Round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control, Non-Proliferation, and Disarmament was held in Beijing wherein the two sides engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on issues related to global and regional peace and security.