BML 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 92.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.08%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 189.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 51.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.31%)
FFL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.42%)
GCIL 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
HUBC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.96%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
MLCF 94.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.93%)
NBP 150.79 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.82%)
PAEL 45.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PPL 181.51 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.77%)
PREMA 41.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.01%)
PRL 31.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.32%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
SNGP 117.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.74%)
SSGC 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.76%)
TREET 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.18%)
TRG 56.41 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 15,211 Increased By 123.7 (0.82%)
BR30 43,369 Increased By 496.5 (1.16%)
KSE100 150,362 Increased By 1127 (0.76%)
KSE30 45,850 Increased By 342.7 (0.75%)
Aug 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS Munir, Chinese FM Yi resolve to enhance coordination at regional, international forums

BR Web Desk Published August 22, 2025 Updated August 22, 2025 10:56am

Pakistan and China reaffirmed on Friday their resolve to strengthen the all-weather strategic partnership and enhance coordination at regional and international forums.

This was conveyed during a meeting between Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, as stated by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Discussions focused on regional security, counter-terrorism and mattersof mutual interest, added the press release.

“Wang Yi reiterated China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and development,” the ISPR said, adding that the COAS expressed gratitude for China’s consistent support.

Pakistan, China vow to boost coordination against hybrid, transnational threats

“The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.”

Yi is visiting Pakistan for the first time since India’s cross-border attack in May. He met with Field Marshal Munir in Beijing a few weeks prior, which is thought to have strengthened the “ironclad” connection between Beijing and Islamabad.

On August 18, the 10th Round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control, Non-Proliferation, and Disarmament was held in Beijing wherein the two sides engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on issues related to global and regional peace and security.

Chinese FM Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Syed Asim Munir,

Comments

200 characters

COAS Munir, Chinese FM Yi resolve to enhance coordination at regional, international forums

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

July FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.70 negative adjustment

Nepra hires firm for Halmore’s forensic audit

Oil prices set to snap two-week losing streak as peace in Ukraine remains elusive

PM opens first-ever business facilitation centre

Wafi Energy Pakistan explores opportunities in oil marketing sector

PD’s arm fails to adjust GENCOs’ staff in Discos

Karakoram Highway, PR’s ML-1 also in focus: Pakistan, China pledge to back Gwadar Port

Read more stories