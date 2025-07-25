BML 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.12%)
Jul 25, 2025
Pakistan

Pakistan, China vow to boost coordination against hybrid, transnational threats

  • COAS Munir holds high-level meetings with China’s political, military leadership
BR Web Desk Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 03:31pm
COAS Munir holds high-level meetings with China’s political, military leadership

The military leaderships of Pakistan and China have emphasised enhancing strategic coordination to confront hybrid and transnational threats facing both the countries.

They made a pledge in this regard during official visit of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir to China.

Field Marshal Munir held a series of high-level meetings in Beijing with senior Chinese political and military leadership, reaffirming the ironclad strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, the military’s media wing stated on Friday.

The COAS called on Vice President of China Han Zheng and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said they discussed the evolving regional and global political landscape, connectivity initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the need for coordinated responses to shared geopolitical challenges.

“Both sides expressed satisfaction over the depth of bilateral engagement and reiterated their shared commitment to sovereign equality, multilateral cooperation, and long-term regional stability. The Chinese leadership lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces as a cornerstone of resilience and a vital contributor to peace in South Asia,” the ISPR said.

Pakistan, China agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors

On the military side, Field Marshal Munir held meetings with Vice Chairman of Central Military Commission (CMC) General Zhang Youxia, Political Commissar of the PLA Army General Chen Hui and Chief of Staff of PLA Army Lieutenant General Cai Zhai Jun.

Upon arrival at the PLA Army Headquarters, the army chief was presented with a guard of honour, symbolising the longstanding camaraderie between the two armed forces.

Photo:ISPR/File
Photo:ISPR/File

These engagements featured comprehensive exchanges on defence and security cooperation, including counterterrorism collaboration, joint training, defence modernisation, and enhanced institutional linkages, the military’s media wing said.

It said, during the meeting between military leaderships, emphasis was placed on improving operational interoperability and strategic coordination to confront hybrid and transnational threats.

The Chinese military leadership reiterated full confidence in the strength of the bilateral defence partnership and acknowledged Pakistan’s pivotal role in promoting regional peace.

Photo:ISPR/File
Photo:ISPR/File

“Field Marshal Asim Munir appreciated China’s consistent support and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further expanding military-to-military cooperation across all domains,” the ISPR said.

It said the visit reflects the growing depth of politico-military ties between the two brotherly nations and underscores their shared resolve to advance regional security through sustained high-level dialogue and engagements.

