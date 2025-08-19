BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Pakistan, China hold consultations on arms control, non-proliferation, disarmament

  • Forum examines security implications of emerging technologies, AI
Published August 19, 2025
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

The 10th Round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control, Non-Proliferation, and Disarmament was held in Beijing wherein the two sides engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on issues related to global and regional peace and security.

Additional Secretary of Arms Control, Disarmament, and International Security Division at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Tahir Andrabi and Director General of Department of Arms Control at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Sun Xiaobo led their respective delegations at the forum on Monday in Beijing.

The two sides engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on issues related to global and regional peace and security. They also reviewed the situation in South Asia, with particular emphasis on the challenges to security and strategic stability, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The discussions covered a wide range of topics related to disarmament and non-proliferation, focusing on the agenda of the UN General Assembly First Committee, the Conference on Disarmament, and key international disarmament agreements, such as the Biological & Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) and the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

Pakistan, China agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors

The forum examined security implications of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence as well. Additionally, the dialogue addressed bilateral cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear technology and outer space.

During his visit, Ambassador Andrabi also participated in an interactive roundtable at the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association (CACDA). The session was attended by distinguished former diplomats, practitioners, academics, and think tank experts.

The Pakistan-China Dialogue on Arms Control, Non-Proliferation, and Disarmament is a key element of the broader strategic engagement between the two countries. Pakistan views this dialogue as an essential platform for meaningful consultations on security and stability, as well as on issues related to arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation.

The next round of consultations will be held in Islamabad in 2026.

