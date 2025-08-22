BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 94.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
DCL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 188.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.3%)
FCCL 51.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.35%)
FFL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.17%)
GCIL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 160.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
MLCF 93.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
NBP 149.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.05%)
PAEL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.16%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
PPL 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.37%)
PREMA 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.03%)
PRL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.74%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
SNGP 116.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.83%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.38%)
BR100 15,107 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.61%)
BR30 42,960 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 149,235 Decreased By -1355.7 (-0.9%)
KSE30 45,507 Decreased By -362.3 (-0.79%)
Aug 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-22

SECP releases statistics for 2024: Insurance industry’s assets soar to Rs3.554trn

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has released the insurance industry statistics for the year 2024, the fourth volume of this annual series containing comprehensive data as of December 31, 2024.

The report provides a comprehensive picture of the insurance sector’s performance and serves as a key reference for policymakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders.

During the year, the industry’s total assets expanded significantly, rising from Rs2,900 billion in 2023 to Rs3,554 billion in 2024. Gross premiums grew by 7 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs677 billion compared to Rs631 billion in the preceding year.

SECP grants first-ever digital-only non-life insurance licence

The Takaful sector continued its robust expansion, with family Takaful contributions increasing by 37 per cent and general Takaful by 24 per cent, bringing the combined premium volume close to Rs100 billion.

Addressing members of the media at the launch of the report, Commissioner Insurance, Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi, emphasised the growing role of insurance in Pakistan’s economic development and financial stability.

He noted that insurance acts as a vital pillar of the financial system by providing risk protection, mobilising long-term funds, and supporting the deepening of capital markets. Highlighting recent sectoral trends, the Commissioner pointed to the encouraging signs of economic recovery, a 25 per cent increase in private sector life premiums, a threefold rise in premiums through digital channels, and the rapid growth of the Takaful sector.

He further outlined the SECP’s strategic priorities for sustaining this momentum, including implementation of a five-year sectoral development plan, collaboration with provincial governments on agricultural and disaster risk insurance, and partnerships with international institutions such as UNDP and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Other focus areas include reforms to enable mandatory insurance coverage, promotion of innovation and digital financial inclusion, and the phased adoption of international standards such as IFRS 17 and the Risk-Based Capital regime.

Consistent with previous editions, the Insurance Industry Statistics 2024 are compiled from data submitted by insurance companies in prescribed formats. The full report is available on the SECP’s website.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP Insurance capital markets insurance sector insurance industry Insurance Industry Statistics Takaful sector Insurance industry assets

Comments

200 characters

SECP releases statistics for 2024: Insurance industry’s assets soar to Rs3.554trn

Nepra hires firm for Halmore’s forensic audit

PD’s arm fails to adjust GENCOs’ staff in Discos

PM opens first-ever business facilitation centre

Karakoram Highway, PR’s ML-1 also in focus: Pakistan, China pledge to back Gwadar Port

Textile sector keeps exports in positive trajectory: PBS

Garment exporters say after meeting with Aurangzeb: ‘RLNG cost arrears recovery put on hold’

Jhal Magsi gas to help country reduce dependence on LNG, PM told

Medical items, equipment from China: Customs’ values on import of 36 types fixed

Sick units: SAPM says ‘Industrial revival commission’ to be set up

Read more stories