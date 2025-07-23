BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BOP 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 83.60 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.82%)
DCL 13.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 172.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 147.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.19%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
MLCF 83.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
NBP 123.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 14.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 169.99 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.37%)
PREMA 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
SNGP 117.60 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.3%)
SSGC 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,356 Increased By 1.6 (0.01%)
BR30 39,822 Increased By 15.7 (0.04%)
KSE100 139,750 Increased By 330 (0.24%)
KSE30 42,725 Increased By 71.1 (0.17%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-23

SECP grants first-ever digital-only non-life insurance licence

Recorder Report Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 08:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has granted the country’s first-ever digital-only non-life insurance license to Digi Insurance Limited, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Pakistan’s insurance sector.

The license has been issued under SECP’s progressive regulatory framework, reflecting its commitment to fostering innovation and enhancing access to financial services through technology-led models.

Digi Insurance Limited is an indigenous insurtech company offering an end-to-end digital platform for the delivery of non-life insurance products.

Insurance regulatory framework: SECP approves major amendments

The company’s business model is rooted in digital-first principles, with all key functions including policy issuance, customer on-boarding, and claims management conducted exclusively through digital channels.

By leveraging advanced technologies and data-driven solutions, Digi Insurance aims to deliver faster claims processing, improved customer experience, and operational efficiency.

The issuance of a digital-only license enables Digi Insurance to operate without any physical branch infrastructure, thereby reducing costs and enabling wider reach, particularly to underserved and remote segments of the population. This development aligns with SECP’s broader objective of enabling financial inclusion through responsible innovation, and encouraging adoption of customer-centric, tech-enabled insurance solutions.

This initiative is part of SECP’s ongoing efforts to modernise the regulatory landscape and facilitate the emergence of new market entrants offering agile and efficient business models.

The Commission anticipates that this approval will serve as a catalyst for broader digital transformation within the insurance sector and promote competition, improved service delivery, and product innovation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP Insurance insurance sector Digi Insurance Limited digital only non life insurance licence Pakistan insurance sector

Comments

200 characters

SECP grants first-ever digital-only non-life insurance licence

Strong start at PSX amid COAS assurance, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

Sections pertaining to arrest, detention be held in abeyance: APTMA says salutes COAS for his support

Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to sign PTA

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

Revised business plan: PIA buyer required to invest Rs70bn in 5 years: PC

Chinese nationals: PM announces series of security steps

Denmark to launch 3-year SSC programme with Pak power sector

Flash floods: 23 more deaths

Read more stories