Punjab’s dairy sector: CM invites Japanese firm to invest

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the headquarters and plant of world-renowned Japanese company in the milk and dairy products industry, Morinaga, and saw its various departments.

She invited the company, which has been operating for the last 100 years now, to invest in dairy sector in Punjab. She said, “Morinaga International has been offered projects in the local production of baby food, other bakery products and export-quality meat.”

The chief minister agreed to use modern Japanese machinery and methods in the animal sector, especially for the breeding of healthy animals to obtain quality meat. She also visited research and development departments of Morinaga, where she was briefed in detail by authorities concerned of the company.

The CM said, “We want to make Morinaga’s experiences a model for the development of dairy sector in Punjab. Punjab government will provide all facilities to the Morinaga company regarding dairy products.”

She highlighted, “We would welcome Japanese companies to establish dairy development and advanced protein network in Punjab. Formula milk is essential for the physical and mental development of children, as a mother, taking care of children is important for me.”

She noted, “In 2017, Morinaga invested in Punjab. Pakistan is the fourth largest country in terms of milk production and Punjab has a 60 percent share.”

The chief minister said, “Morinaga’s investment in Sheikhupura is a clear example of the flagship partnership between Punjab and Japan.”

She added, “80 percent of Punjab’s dairy sector is facing both production and quality issues due to old methods. Morinaga’s partnership will benefit 63 percent of Punjab’s population involved in agriculture and livestock. Morinaga business trend of milk industry in Punjab is commendable.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025