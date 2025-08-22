Punjab decides to reinstate old pension rules

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to reinstate the old pension rules, allowing widows and unmarried daughters of deceased government employees to once again receive a family pension for life.

Previously, the provincial government had amended the law last year, restricting family pensions to only 10 years after the employee’s death.

According to new notification, decision has been overturned, restoring lifetime pension benefits for eligible family members.

The notification further stated that in cases of multiple marriages, the pension would be distributed among all eligible beneficiaries as per rules.

