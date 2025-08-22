BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-22

PC Hospitality triumphs at International Food and Restaurant Awards

Press Release Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Pearl-Continental (PC) Hospitality Division of Hashoo Group, one of Asia’s leading hospitality conglomerates, announced that Pearl-Continental Hotels has secured top honours at the prestigious International Food and Restaurant Awards.

The ceremony, held in Rawalpindi, was graced by Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Governor of Punjab, as Chief Guest. Distinguished guests of honour included Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Tourism; Aftab Ur Rehman Rana, Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation; Bastien Blanc, Chief Executive Officer of PC Hospitality Division, Hashoo Group. The event was also attended by senior executives of PC Hospitality, Hashoo Group, dignitaries from embassies, and other prominent personalities from the twin cities.

Speaking on the achievement, Bastien Blanc, Chief Executive Officer – PC Hospitality Division, Hashoo Group, remarked: “This recognition is a true testament to the passion and dedication of our culinary teams.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pearl Continental International Food and Restaurant Awards

