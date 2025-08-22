Country braces for fresh rain spell

KARACHI: Northern parts of the country and Karachi are reeling under the grip of stormy rains, and from August 22 fresh downpours are forecast to lash the country nationwide. The Met Office on Thursday warned that torrents are on the way, threatening to heap more misery on battered cities and vulnerable rural belts.

Roads are inundated, some caved in or broken with potholes. Sewerage overflow, filth, and muck have left Karachi looking like a city on its knees. Trade activity has slowed to a near halt, garbage left uncollected for days now stinks on streets, and losses are piling into billions.

According to the Met Office, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal will penetrate the upper parts of the country from August 22. A westerly wave is also expected to approach on the same night.

Rain with wind and thundershowers is forecast in Mithi, Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Mirpurkhas from the evening of August 23 to 26 with occasional gaps. Heavy rains are expected across Sindh from August 27 to 29.

The advisory warns that heavy downpours, windstorms, and lightning may trigger urban flooding, water logging, and damage to weak structures such as Kachha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels. The public, travellers, and tourists have been advised to avoid exposure to vulnerable areas.

Deputy commissioners, district disaster management authorities, and all relevant departments have been instructed to stay on round-the-clock alert and take mitigation measures.

In Karachi, over the pastb24 hours, rainfall data shows a significant concentration in Orangi Town with 113 millimeters. Faisal Base recorded 43 mm, Korangi 36 mm, Keamari 31 mm, Jinnah Terminal 28 mm, and University Road 24 mm.

Masroor Base and the Airport Old Area each reported 21 to 24 mm, while D.H.A Phase 2 logged 21 mm. Gulshan-e-Hadeed measured 20 mm, Nazimabad 19 mm, and Surjani Town and Saadi Town 16 mm each. North Karachi recorded 9 mm and Gulshan-e-Maymar just 7 mm.

Outside Karachi, Tando Jam reported a high 67 mm. Hyderabad City recorded 36 mm and its Airport area 32 mm. In Tharparkar, Kaloi received 30 mm and Diplo 21 mm.

The fresh weather system is not confined to Sindh alone. From August 23 to 27, widespread rain, wind, and thundershowers with scattered heavy and very heavy falls are expected in Kashmir, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Bagh, Haveli, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur. Gilgit-Baltistan will also see similar conditions in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy rains are forecast from August 23 to 26 in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Punjab and Islamabad are also in the line of fire. Intense rains are forecast in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Hafizabad, and other districts from August 23 to 27. Scattered downpours are also likely in D.G. Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan on August 24 and 27.

The forecast warns of flash floods in streams and nullahs of northern districts, hill torrents of D.G. Khan, and urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha, Peshawar, Mardan, and Nowshera. Landslides may hit hilly belts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir.

As the rains converged with power outages and drainage failures, the Sindh government and welfare groups launched relief efforts on Thursday.

Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah made a surprise visit to the K-Electric head office. He expressed deep concern over outages that crippled pumping stations and disrupted daily life. He directed the utility to mobilize staff on an emergency basis, devise a restoration plan, and activate complaint centers, warning of a follow-up visit.

Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani and Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah toured the city to inspect drainage work. Ghani insisted the situation on major highways was “under control,” but the visit revealed collapsed sewerage lines in Safoora Town and a blockage at Hasan Square.

On-the-spot orders were issued for installing pumps, repairing faulty machinery, and clearing clogged drains in Lyari and Sohrab Goth.

Meanwhile, Alkhidmat Foundation Karachi chapter deployed its disaster management team in hard-hit Surjani Town. Volunteers distributed cooked food, clean drinking water, and even used a rescue boat to evacuate stranded residents. Executive Director Rashid Qureshi said relief work will continue as more rain is forecast.

Concluding the government’s assessment, Saeed Ghani advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel. He assured that all municipal staff and officials were in the field under the Chief Minister’s instructions.

But with Karachi still submerged in sludge, garbage rotting on the streets, businesses near standstill, and more storms approaching, the crisis for a drenched nation shows no sign of easing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025