BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 94.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
DCL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 188.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.3%)
FCCL 51.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.35%)
FFL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.17%)
GCIL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 160.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
MLCF 93.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
NBP 149.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.05%)
PAEL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.16%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
PPL 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.37%)
PREMA 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.03%)
PRL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.74%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
SNGP 116.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.83%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.38%)
BR100 15,107 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.61%)
BR30 42,960 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 149,235 Decreased By -1355.7 (-0.9%)
KSE30 45,507 Decreased By -362.3 (-0.79%)
Aug 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-22

Country braces for fresh rain spell

Anwar Khan Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

KARACHI: Northern parts of the country and Karachi are reeling under the grip of stormy rains, and from August 22 fresh downpours are forecast to lash the country nationwide. The Met Office on Thursday warned that torrents are on the way, threatening to heap more misery on battered cities and vulnerable rural belts.

Roads are inundated, some caved in or broken with potholes. Sewerage overflow, filth, and muck have left Karachi looking like a city on its knees. Trade activity has slowed to a near halt, garbage left uncollected for days now stinks on streets, and losses are piling into billions.

According to the Met Office, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal will penetrate the upper parts of the country from August 22. A westerly wave is also expected to approach on the same night.

Rain with wind and thundershowers is forecast in Mithi, Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Mirpurkhas from the evening of August 23 to 26 with occasional gaps. Heavy rains are expected across Sindh from August 27 to 29.

The advisory warns that heavy downpours, windstorms, and lightning may trigger urban flooding, water logging, and damage to weak structures such as Kachha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels. The public, travellers, and tourists have been advised to avoid exposure to vulnerable areas.

Deputy commissioners, district disaster management authorities, and all relevant departments have been instructed to stay on round-the-clock alert and take mitigation measures.

In Karachi, over the pastb24 hours, rainfall data shows a significant concentration in Orangi Town with 113 millimeters. Faisal Base recorded 43 mm, Korangi 36 mm, Keamari 31 mm, Jinnah Terminal 28 mm, and University Road 24 mm.

Masroor Base and the Airport Old Area each reported 21 to 24 mm, while D.H.A Phase 2 logged 21 mm. Gulshan-e-Hadeed measured 20 mm, Nazimabad 19 mm, and Surjani Town and Saadi Town 16 mm each. North Karachi recorded 9 mm and Gulshan-e-Maymar just 7 mm.

Outside Karachi, Tando Jam reported a high 67 mm. Hyderabad City recorded 36 mm and its Airport area 32 mm. In Tharparkar, Kaloi received 30 mm and Diplo 21 mm.

The fresh weather system is not confined to Sindh alone. From August 23 to 27, widespread rain, wind, and thundershowers with scattered heavy and very heavy falls are expected in Kashmir, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Bagh, Haveli, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur. Gilgit-Baltistan will also see similar conditions in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy rains are forecast from August 23 to 26 in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Punjab and Islamabad are also in the line of fire. Intense rains are forecast in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Hafizabad, and other districts from August 23 to 27. Scattered downpours are also likely in D.G. Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan on August 24 and 27.

The forecast warns of flash floods in streams and nullahs of northern districts, hill torrents of D.G. Khan, and urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha, Peshawar, Mardan, and Nowshera. Landslides may hit hilly belts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir.

As the rains converged with power outages and drainage failures, the Sindh government and welfare groups launched relief efforts on Thursday.

Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah made a surprise visit to the K-Electric head office. He expressed deep concern over outages that crippled pumping stations and disrupted daily life. He directed the utility to mobilize staff on an emergency basis, devise a restoration plan, and activate complaint centers, warning of a follow-up visit.

Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani and Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah toured the city to inspect drainage work. Ghani insisted the situation on major highways was “under control,” but the visit revealed collapsed sewerage lines in Safoora Town and a blockage at Hasan Square.

On-the-spot orders were issued for installing pumps, repairing faulty machinery, and clearing clogged drains in Lyari and Sohrab Goth.

Meanwhile, Alkhidmat Foundation Karachi chapter deployed its disaster management team in hard-hit Surjani Town. Volunteers distributed cooked food, clean drinking water, and even used a rescue boat to evacuate stranded residents. Executive Director Rashid Qureshi said relief work will continue as more rain is forecast.

Concluding the government’s assessment, Saeed Ghani advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel. He assured that all municipal staff and officials were in the field under the Chief Minister’s instructions.

But with Karachi still submerged in sludge, garbage rotting on the streets, businesses near standstill, and more storms approaching, the crisis for a drenched nation shows no sign of easing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

rain rain spell

Comments

200 characters

Country braces for fresh rain spell

Nepra hires firm for Halmore’s forensic audit

PD’s arm fails to adjust GENCOs’ staff in Discos

PM opens first-ever business facilitation centre

Karakoram Highway, PR’s ML-1 also in focus: Pakistan, China pledge to back Gwadar Port

Textile sector keeps exports in positive trajectory: PBS

Garment exporters say after meeting with Aurangzeb: ‘RLNG cost arrears recovery put on hold’

Jhal Magsi gas to help country reduce dependence on LNG, PM told

SECP releases statistics for 2024: Insurance industry’s assets soar to Rs3.554trn

Medical items, equipment from China: Customs’ values on import of 36 types fixed

Sick units: SAPM says ‘Industrial revival commission’ to be set up

Read more stories