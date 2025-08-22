Towards cotton revival

Cotton has always been regarded as the backbone of Pakistan’s economy. It provides the fundamental raw material to the textile industry and serves as a major source of valuable foreign exchange through exports. The livelihood of millions of farmers is linked with this crop. However, during the past decade, a consistent decline in cotton production has turned into a severe crisis. The causes include climate change, substandard seed, counterfeit agro chemicals, costly inputs and the lack of timely investment in cotton research institutes. The situation was further aggravated as various agricultural universities continued to receive funds for cotton projects but no significant outcomes emerged. Valuable resources were wasted while genuine research institutes could not progress to their full potential.

It is important to understand the distinction here. Universities are primarily responsible for teaching and general research, whereas cotton research institutes are tasked with developing new varieties, breeding resistance against diseases and providing farmers with modern technology. Therefore, in both policy and funding, the foremost priority should be strengthening these institutes and enhancing their capacity so that genuine and lasting improvements in cotton production may be achieved. Otherwise, an agrarian country like Pakistan will remain compelled to import cotton for its textile industry.

Encouragingly, the federal government has taken several steps to revive cotton and provide relief to farmers. The most notable is the exemption of 18 percent sales tax on imported cotton. In the past this heavy tax exerted pressure on the domestic market and deprived farmers of the full reward for their hard work. Now, as a result of this relief, local cotton will be able to compete more effectively in the international market. Demand will rise and prices will remain stable. This policy will ensure better returns for farmers and provide the textile industry with cheaper and timely cotton, boosting export competitiveness and benefiting the national economy.

At the heart of cotton revival lies the availability of quality seed. The hard work of farmers bears fruit only when the seed is pure, resistant to diseases and capable of high yields. Inferior or counterfeit seed wastes the farmer’s investment and time and weakens national productivity. This is why the government has established the National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA) to make seed approval and registration transparent, faster and aligned with international standards. Farmers will receive timely certified seed while fake companies will be eliminated. NSDRA will act as a bridge between research institutes and seed companies, ensuring the timely commercial release of new varieties. In this way the authority will lay the foundation for sustainable improvement and self-sufficiency in cotton production.

The importance of hybrid seed for enhancing productivity is recognized worldwide. For this purpose the government has relaxed quarantine laws to permit the import of hybrid cotton seed. This represents a move to give farmers access to modern seed technology. However, the effectiveness of such seed under local conditions can only be determined after phased trials. For this reason the government is advancing the process carefully and scientifically. At the same time a bold step has been taken by banning hundreds of fake seed companies violating the Seed Act, ensuring that farmers will have access only to authentic and quality seed.

The future of agriculture is linked not only with modern technology but also with the development of human resources. This is why the federal government has sent more than 1000 agricultural graduates to China so they may acquire practical knowledge of modern agricultural technology, methods of disease control, hybrid and biotechnology and techniques to increase per acre yields. Upon return these graduates will serve as experts capable of transferring their skills to farmers. The impact of this training will extend not only to cotton but also to wheat, rice and maize. This investment is a game-changer for future food security and the agricultural economy.

Collaborative research with Chinese cotton experts has also been promoted. Pakistani institutions with the support of Chinese experts are developing new varieties that are more resistant to diseases, deliver higher yields with less water and can withstand climate change. China’s expertise in drone technology, digital monitoring, modern irrigation systems and biotechnology based experiments is a valuable asset. Through this partnership Pakistani scientists and students will develop new varieties and acquire practical skills, laying the foundation of sustainable scientific cooperation.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research has set strict criteria for registering seed companies and is introducing a ‘Truth in Labelling System’ to ensure the availability of pure and certified seed. Under this system all details printed on each seed bag will be verified, curbing counterfeit seed trade. Consequently, farmers will invest with greater confidence and adopt modern technology.

The federal government has devolved certain administrative powers of seed control to the provinces so that seed distribution and field monitoring may be timely and effective. However, policymaking and regulatory powers will continue to rest with NSDRA. The Cotton Control Act has always been under provincial jurisdiction and its enforcement remains their responsibility. This includes ensuring quality at the ginning stage and implementing reforms in the ginning sector. If provincial governments enforce it strictly high quality cotton will become available, farmers will secure better prices and the textile industry will receive raw material of international standards.

These steps show that the government is determined to revive cotton and ensure the prosperity of farmers. However, the success of these policies depends on whether the measures actually reach the farmers’ fields or remain confined to paper. Strict action against the fake seed mafia, timely provision of profitable prices and consistency in policies are essential.

The foremost requirement is to launch a crackdown against the counterfeit seed mafia, maintain continuity in policies and ensure that farmers receive profitable prices on time. For this purpose it is essential to fix the minimum support price of cotton at Rs 9000 per maund and ensure its implementation. The Trading Corporation of Pakistan must also be activated to intervene in the market when needed to stabilize prices. The monopoly of middlemen must be dismantled as they reap the maximum benefit by buying cheaply from farmers and selling at higher prices to mill owners. If these issues are practically addressed farmers’ confidence will grow and the revival of cotton will become a reality.

The revival of cotton is indispensable for the stability of the national economy. Tax relief, provision of quality seed, human resource training, use of modern technology and international cooperation are the pillars on which Pakistan can once again make cotton its white gold. The prosperity of farmers is the guarantee of the country’s economy and the revival of cotton is the first step towards that prosperity.

