Business & Finance Print 2025-08-22

URAAN Pakistan 5Es Framework: Climate resilience a key pillar: planning minister

Naveed Butt Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal urged collective action to address climate change and reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development.

“The devastation caused by cloudbursts in Buner, Shangla, and Swat, stressing that climate resilience is a key pillar of the URAAN Pakistan 5Es Framework. There is a need of collective action to combat climate change and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustainable development,” the minister said, while addressing the closing ceremony of the URAAN Summer Scholars Program and the Young Parliamentary Development Council (YPDC) Fellowship on Thursday.

The ceremony brought together young scholars, including overseas participants of the Mittiki Pukaar Summer Scholars Program, and representatives of 131 YPDC chapters from across Pakistan.

Iqbal called on the new generation to follow the philosophy of Allama Iqbal, which emphasises learning, research, and innovation. “This is the era of knowledge and innovation. We must move toward the leading edge of innovation,” he said.

He expressed confidence that through value chain development, Pakistan could enhance its exports by $100 billion over the next decade.

In his remarks in the closing ceremony, the minister emphasised that URAAN Pakistan is more than just a slogan—it is a practical roadmap aimed at transforming the economy on sustainable and strong foundations.

Under the initiative Youth ki URAAN, one million young people across the country are being engaged to form the URAAN Youth Force, a network of social entrepreneurs dedicated to achieving national goals. He underscored that the programme’s core objective is to connect the country’s youth with the national transformation agenda and to channel their energy towards constructive and positive thinking.

Minister Iqbal lauded the commitment of overseas scholars, noting that they travelled to Pakistan at their own expense to work on pressing national challenges. He said their participation reflected deep dedication to Pakistan’s future. He also appreciated the diversity of the programme, highlighting that youth from every province and district of Pakistan took part—an achievement that symbolises national unity.

The minister stressed that knowledge alone is not enough, but its true test lies in its application. He reminded the audience that the nation’s leading in science and technology are those that lead the world. “At one time, Muslims were at the forefront of science and learning because they drew inspiration from the Quran. Unfortunately, by moving away from knowledge and research, we stopped producing scientists,” he remarked. He urged the youth to revive that spirit, noting that the pursuit of knowledge brings people closer to God, while science itself provides both vision and insight that align with the teachings of the Quran.

Highlighting the structure of the programme, the minister explained that the 131 YPDC chapters across the country provide safe spaces for young people to engage in dialogue, build social and cultural consensus, and design roadmaps for collective action. Through these platforms, youth are not only raising their voices but also forging partnerships with the government, participating in policymaking, and contributing to implementation.

“This initiative is equipping young people with the skills, exposure, and opportunities they need to navigate challenges and emerge as champions of change. This is not just a closing ceremony—it is the beginning of a larger collective mission, led by the youth, for the future of Pakistan,” the minister said.

Prof Iqbal concluded by telling the participants, “You came here as interns, but you are leaving as ambassadors of URAAN Pakistan. A successful person is one who can find solutions to every challenge, and I believe you are ready to take on that responsibility.”

