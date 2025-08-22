Markets Print 2025-08-22
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 21, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 283.60 284.20 AED 77.16 77.40
EURO 329.28 330.87 SAR 75.44 75.65
GBP 380.95 382.73 INTERBANK 281.95 282.15
JPY 1.89 1.94
=========================================================================
