BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 21, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 149,235.26
High: 151,249.63
Low: 148,272.58
Net Change: 1,355.74
Volume (000): 426,272
Value (000): 39,175,653
Makt Cap (000) 4,438,860,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,229.74
NET CH (-) 137.38
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,282.96
NET CH (-) 165.81
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 45,140.65
NET CH (-) 837.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,481.38
NET CH (-) 16.23
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,804.71
NET CH (-) 18.72
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,381.17
NET CH (+) 3.64
------------------------------------
As on: 21-Aug-2025
====================================
