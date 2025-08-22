KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 21, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 149,235.26 High: 151,249.63 Low: 148,272.58 Net Change: 1,355.74 Volume (000): 426,272 Value (000): 39,175,653 Makt Cap (000) 4,438,860,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,229.74 NET CH (-) 137.38 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,282.96 NET CH (-) 165.81 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 45,140.65 NET CH (-) 837.59 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,481.38 NET CH (-) 16.23 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,804.71 NET CH (-) 18.72 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,381.17 NET CH (+) 3.64 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-Aug-2025 ====================================

