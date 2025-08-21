BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Technology

India’s Wipro to buy Harman Connected Services for $375 million

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 05:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian software-services exporter Wipro said it will buy U.S.- based firm Harman’s digital transformation solutions (DTS) arm for $375 million to sharpen its AI-led engineering services.

The unit, Harman Connected Services, is part of Samsung’s Harman International.

As part of the agreement, over 5,600 DTS employees, across the Americas, Europe and Asia will transition to Wipro upon the closing of the transaction by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals.

India’s PayNearby plans to go public next year, CEO says

Harman, best known for its audio brands JBL, Harman Kardon and Infinity, runs R&D centres in India through its Harman Connected Services arm.

India software Wipro

