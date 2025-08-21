BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Gold price per tola rises by Rs2,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 06:07pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Thursday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs357,200 after a gain of Rs2,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs306,241 after it accumulated Rs1,715.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs355,200 after a decline of Rs1,400 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw increased today. The rate was at $3,345 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $20, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola jumped Rs78 to reach Rs4,013.

