BML 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
BOP 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (5.01%)
DCL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.47%)
DGKC 191.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 53.02 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (5.53%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.74%)
HUBC 159.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.51%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 92.55 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (3.05%)
NBP 152.28 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (2.72%)
PAEL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
POWER 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
PPL 180.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.73%)
PREMA 42.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-4.14%)
PRL 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
PTC 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 117.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.79%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.3%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
TRG 57.37 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.63%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.82%)
BR100 15,208 Increased By 22.4 (0.15%)
BR30 43,075 Increased By 232.2 (0.54%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 20 Aug, 2025 01:55pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs355,200 after a decline of Rs1,400 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs304,526 after it lost Rs1,201.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,600 after a decline of Rs1,100 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,325 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $14, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola reduced by Rs96 to clock in at Rs3,935.

Gold Prices gold market gold imports gold markets gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan Gold prices today Gold Prices in Pakistan Today

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

At least 12 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

Govt launches risk coverage scheme for small farmers & underserved areas

Dar arrives in Kabul for trilateral FMs’ meeting

Oil firms as investors await next steps in Ukraine peace talks

Indian Oil, BPCL resume buying Russian oil for September as discounts widen, sources say

Trump says US may provide air support to back a Ukraine peace deal

Engro Powergen Qadirpur inks agreement to include Badar-1 gas in fuel mix

Read more stories