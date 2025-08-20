Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs355,200 after a decline of Rs1,400 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs304,526 after it lost Rs1,201.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,600 after a decline of Rs1,100 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,325 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $14, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola reduced by Rs96 to clock in at Rs3,935.