BML 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
BOP 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 95.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.85%)
DCL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.76%)
FCCL 52.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.85%)
FFL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.71%)
GCIL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.96%)
HUBC 159.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.51%)
KEL 5.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
MLCF 93.98 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.01%)
NBP 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.78%)
PAEL 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.24%)
PPL 181.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.23%)
PREMA 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
PRL 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.9%)
PTC 23.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
TPLP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.49%)
TRG 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,086 Decreased By -113.1 (-0.74%)
BR30 42,850 Decreased By -173.9 (-0.4%)
KSE100 149,321 Decreased By -1270.3 (-0.84%)
KSE30 45,524 Decreased By -345.3 (-0.75%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares flat; all eyes on Jackson Hole

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 01:33pm

European equities were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited updates from the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the path of monetary policy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat as of 0704 GMT, while most major bourses were mixed.

Central bankers from around the world will be at the event, and the focus will remain on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s last speech at the summit in the position for hints of possible rate cuts this year.

Also on the slate later in the day are flash purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data for August for the euro zone, France, Germany and Britain.

Discussions regarding Ukraine’s security in case of a peace deal with Russia continued, with unease in Germany over sending peacekeeping forces despite the Chancellor’s openness to it.

Russia said attempts to answer security questions about Ukraine without Moscow’s participation were a “road to nowhere.”

Defence stocks rose 1%, after being under pressure this week on expectations of a Ukraine-Russia peace deal.

Aker BP added 3.1% after the oil field operator made a significant oil discovery in their Yggdrasil field area of the North Sea.

Novonesis dropped 7.1% after the Danish biotechnology company posted second-quarter results.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares flat; all eyes on Jackson Hole

Profit-taking erases early gains as KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,900 points

‘Widespread rain’ likely to hit Karachi today

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM Shehbaz reaches out to political leaders; assures support to handle flood situation

Pakistan, China pledge to uphold friendship for regional peace, stability

Pakistan tyre maker commissions 2.5MW solar power system at manufacturing facility

Gold price in Pakistan rises by Rs2,000 per tola

Pakistan calls for fighting terrorism ‘without double standards’

Pakistan, Bangladesh hold talks on industrial collaborations

China calls for enhancing exchanges, security with Pakistan, Afghanistan

Read more stories