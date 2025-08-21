European shares flat; all eyes on Jackson Hole

European equities were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited updates from the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the path of monetary policy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat as of 0704 GMT, while most major bourses were mixed.

Central bankers from around the world will be at the event, and the focus will remain on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s last speech at the summit in the position for hints of possible rate cuts this year.

Also on the slate later in the day are flash purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data for August for the euro zone, France, Germany and Britain.

Discussions regarding Ukraine’s security in case of a peace deal with Russia continued, with unease in Germany over sending peacekeeping forces despite the Chancellor’s openness to it.

Russia said attempts to answer security questions about Ukraine without Moscow’s participation were a “road to nowhere.”

Defence stocks rose 1%, after being under pressure this week on expectations of a Ukraine-Russia peace deal.

Aker BP added 3.1% after the oil field operator made a significant oil discovery in their Yggdrasil field area of the North Sea.

Novonesis dropped 7.1% after the Danish biotechnology company posted second-quarter results.