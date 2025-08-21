BML 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
BOP 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 95.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.92%)
DCL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 190.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.5%)
FCCL 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.71%)
GCIL 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
HUBC 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
MLCF 93.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.44%)
NBP 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.78%)
PAEL 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.33%)
POWER 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.24%)
PPL 181.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.25%)
PREMA 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.08%)
PRL 31.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
PTC 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.3%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
TREET 23.82 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.36%)
TRG 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 15,088 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.74%)
BR30 42,844 Decreased By -179.9 (-0.42%)
KSE100 149,308 Decreased By -1283.3 (-0.85%)
KSE30 45,533 Decreased By -335.7 (-0.73%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India sees Asia’s biggest earnings downgrades as US tariffs loom

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 01:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian companies have seen the steepest earnings downgrades in Asia, with analysts slashing forecasts as steep U.S. tariffs heighten risks to growth even if proposed domestic tax cuts help cushion the impact.

According to LSEG IBES data, forward 12-month earnings estimates for India’s large and mid-cap firms have been cut by 1.2% in the past two weeks, the sharpest in Asia.

The cuts follow a lacklustre season of quarterly earnings reports extending a bout of weakness among listed firms which kicked off last year and has hurt benchmark equity indexes.

India’s economy is largely domestic and firms which are part of the Nifty 50 index earn only 9% of revenue from the U.S. but the tariff hike to as high as 50% on exports to the world’s largest economy presents a risk to economic growth.

Analysis by MUFG indicates that a sustained 50% tariff could cut India’s GDP growth by 1 percentage point over time, with the biggest hit to employment-sensitive sectors such as textiles.

Looking to buoy domestic consumption, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced sweeping tax reforms to boost the economy in the face of a trade conflict with Washington.

“It’s a little bit of an interesting time given what’s happened with the tariffs that have been imposed on India,” said Raisah Rasid, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Valuations are still elevated and “we could potentially see the tariff triggering a broad valuation re-rating downwards and make some of the domestic oriented stocks attractive,” she said.

Earnings growth for Indian companies has been in single-digit percentages for five consecutive quarters, below the 15%–25% growth seen between 2020–21 and 2023–24.

Following the April-June earnings announcements, forward 12-month net income forecasts for automobiles and components, capital goods, food and beverages, and consumer durables sectors saw the deepest cuts in earnings estimates, each down about 1% or more, the data showed.

The government’s plans to lower consumption taxes are also expected to boost the country’s GDP growth.

Economists at Standard Chartered pencil in a boost of 0.35-0.45 percentage points in the fiscal year ending in March 2027.

India rate panel says US tariffs key drag on growth, flags benign inflation outlook

India’s real GDP growth averaged 8.8% between fiscal 2022 and 2024, the highest in Asia-Pacific. It is projected to grow at 6.8% annually over the next three years.

Bank of America’s latest fund manager survey shows that India has tumbled from the most-favoured to the least-preferred Asian equity market in just two months.

“After disappointing earnings growth of only 6% in 2024, the pace of recovery remains sluggish in 2025, as indicated by both the economic growth parameters and corporate earnings,” said Rajat Agarwal, Asia equity strategist at Societe Generale.

Standard Chartered GDP growth rate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi U.S. tariffs us india tariff

Comments

200 characters

India sees Asia’s biggest earnings downgrades as US tariffs loom

Profit-taking erases early gains as KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,900 points

‘Widespread rain’ likely to hit Karachi today

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM Shehbaz reaches out to political leaders; assures support to handle flood situation

Pakistan, China pledge to uphold friendship for regional peace, stability

Pakistan tyre maker commissions 2.5MW solar power system at manufacturing facility

Gold price in Pakistan rises by Rs2,000 per tola

Pakistan calls for fighting terrorism ‘without double standards’

Pakistan, Bangladesh hold talks on industrial collaborations

China calls for enhancing exchanges, security with Pakistan, Afghanistan

Read more stories