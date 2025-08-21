BML 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
Aug 21, 2025
Business & Finance

Ministry of Energy's Imran Ahmed joins PPL board

BR Web Desk Published 21 Aug, 2025 10:55am

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), one of Pakistan’s largest E&P companies, announced on Thursday the appointment of Imran Ahmed as ex-officio director of the company.

The listed company shared in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

“We would like to inform that Imran Ahmed, Director General (Oil), Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), Government of Pakistan, has been appointed as an ex-officio director of the company in place of Momin Agha,” read the notice.

PPL stands as a cornerstone of the country’s energy sector and a leading supplier of natural gas.

The company contributes over 20% of the nation’s total natural gas supply while also producing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), solidifying its position as a key player in meeting Pakistan’s energy needs.

Days ago, PPL, alongside Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), revised funding commitments for Phase 1 of the Reko Diq copper and gold project.

Each company’s pro-rata share was revised upwards to $715 million, subject to adjustment for actual financing costs and inflation.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice PSX listed companies

