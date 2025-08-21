BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
2025-08-21

PSX: Another record

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) advanced further into record territory on Wednesday, as investors responded positively to robust earnings reports, liquidity injections from institutions, and improved external sentiment.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at an all-time high of 150,591.00 points, gaining 820 points or 0.55 percent from the previous session’s close of 149,770.75. The benchmark notched an intraday record peak of 151,261.67 points, reflecting unrelenting bullish momentum, before settling back with healthy gains.

On Wednesday, BRIndex100 ended the day at 15,199.41 points which was 19.88 points or 0.13 percent higher than the previous close on 492.665 million shares. Meanwhile, BRIndex30 closed at 43,024.24 points which was 323.98 points or 0.76 percent higher than the previous close and the total volume was 267.679 million shares.

According to Topline Securities, the bulls showed “no signs of fatigue,” as the index stormed ahead with record-setting close. The brokerage highlighted that key index heavyweights such as Systems Limited (SYS), Bank Al Habib (BAHL), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), MCB Bank (MCB), and Bank Alfalah (BAFL) collectively added 503 points, underscoring the dominant role of blue-chip stocks in fueling the rally.

Market capitalization swelled by over Rs101 billion, climbing from Rs17.771 trillion to Rs17.872 trillion. Despite the positive momentum, overall activity showed signs of cooling. Ready market volumes declined to 667.8 million shares, compared with 809.0 million shares a day earlier, with traded value easing to Rs40.7 billion from Rs48.4 billion.

Out of 487 active companies in the ready market, 240 closed in positive territory, 216 declined, and 31 remained unchanged, reflecting a relatively balanced breadth with a bullish tilt.

On the volume chart, Bank of Punjab (BOP) led with 52.3 million shares traded, closing at Rs14.92. WorldCall Telecom followed with 36.3 million shares, rising modestly to Rs1.48. Fauji Foods Ltd rallied to Rs16.42 on 33.6 million shares.

On the gainers’ side, Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited topped the chart with a robust increase of Rs616.58 to Rs32,394.83, followed by PIA Holding Company Limited-B, which surged Rs180.90 to Rs27,878.90. Among the laggards, Bhanero Textile Mills Limited fell sharply by Rs74.02 to Rs946.54, while Thal Industries Corporation shed Rs49.83 to Rs574.02.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index advanced to 24,367.12 points, marking a gain of 313.3 points or 1.3 percent, with a turnover of 3.17 million shares. The BR Cement Index ended the day slightly higher at 12,448.77 points, up 22.93 points or 0.18 percent, on a volume of 28.05 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index posted a robust rise, settling at 45,978.24 points after climbing 565.59 points or 1.25 percent, with an impressive turnover of 105.68 million shares. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index also closed in the green at 22,497.61, registering an increase of 131.33 points or 0.59 percent, as 21.09 million shares changed hands.

In contrast, the BR Oil and Gas Index slipped to 12,823.43, down 30.28 points or 0.24 percent, with a traded volume of 20.03 million shares. Meanwhile, the BR Technology & Communication Index finished at 3,377.53 after surging 63.23 points or 1.91 percent, on a hefty turnover of 84.20 million shares.

Analysts noted that investor sentiment was further bolstered by Moody’s Ratings upgrade of Pakistan’s banking sector. Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation remarked that the market’s historic close was largely underpinned by Moody’s decision to lift the local and foreign-currency long-term deposit ratings of five leading banks to Caa1 from Caa2, a move that followed the sovereign upgrade earlier this month. He added that strong remittance inflows, rising exports, and continued rupee stability, coupled with a narrower current account deficit of $284 million, provided additional catalysts for the record close.

