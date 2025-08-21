Water released into Sutlej by India causes crop losses in Pakistani Punjab

LAHORE: India has released water into the Sutlej River, triggering a flood situation as rising water levels have submerged vast areas of crops across Punjab.

The water level has risen significantly at Head Sulaimanki and Head Islam following the release of additional water. In Bahawalpur, thousands of acres of standing crops have been inundated, while increasing pressure has also been reported on the Empress Bridge.

In Kasur, floodwater entered villages near Ganda Singhwala, badly damaging crops, while precautionary measures have been initiated in Pakpattan and Arifwala amid the flood threat. Meanwhile, the Indus River is also experiencing high flood levels at Taunsa, where over 60 settlements have been submerged.

Water has entered the unpaved areas of Taunsa, Darahma, and Ghazi Ghat, prompting the administration to instruct residents to evacuate to safer locations.

