Flooding feared in Punjab as ‘India expected to release water’ in Sutlej River

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has warned of a potential flood situation in the province’s rivers owing to expected rains in the upper regions and the anticipated release of water from India.

A PDMA spokesperson said there is a fear that India will release water into the Sutlej River in the next two days, as an unusual increase in water levels has been recorded in Indian dams. The spokesperson stated that the India’s Bhakra Dam is 61% full, Pong Dam is 76% full and Thein Dam is 64% full.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said that the PDMA Punjab, Indus River System Authority (IRSA), and the Irrigation Department are monitoring the situation of rivers and dams round the clock. While the flood level in the Sutlej River at Ganda Singh has returned to normal from a low level, there is a risk of a further increase in its flow, he said.

“A medium to high-level flood warning has been issued for the Chenab River at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad,” the director general said.

The PDMA Punjab has instructed all commissioners, deputy commissioners, and relevant departments to remain on high alert.

Kathia urged citizens residing in the riverbeds to immediately move to safe locations and cooperate with the administration in case of emergency evacuation.

He appealed to the public to take precautionary measures and avoid swimming in rivers, canals, streams, and ponds. He also advised against having picnics or unnecessary crossings around rivers during a flood situation and urged parents to keep children away from rivers and streams.

In case of any emergency, citizens can contact the PDMA Punjab helpline at 1129. The DG reaffirmed that the protection of citizens’ lives and properties is the responsibility of PDMA Punjab.

On the other hand, during a meeting with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed the NDMA to further strengthen its coordination with provinces in assisting and rehabilitating those affected by recent rains and floods.

“Ensure early warnings are effectively communicated to people living in vulnerable areas, keeping in view weather conditions and potential emergencies,” he added.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the ongoing relief efforts for those affected by recent rains and floods across the country, as well as the preparations for any potential future emergencies.

PM Shehbaz was also briefed on the progress regarding the activation of an early warning system in Gilgit-Baltistan and collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change in this regard, in line with his directives.

IRSA releases 375,200 cusecs water

Meanwhile, IRSA on Tuesday released 375,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 400,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1546.50 feet which was 144.50 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 268,200 cusecs and 253,300 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1206.50 feet, which was 156.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 16,900 cusecs and 7,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 274,400, 215,200, 164,000 and 87,300 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 55,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.