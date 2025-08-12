BML 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.56%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
DCL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 186.24 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.79%)
FCCL 49.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.67%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
HUBC 165.19 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.69%)
KEL 5.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.46%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.71 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.8%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
PPL 188.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.84%)
PREMA 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
PRL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.33%)
PTC 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SNGP 120.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TPLP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
TREET 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
TRG 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,129 Increased By 50 (0.33%)
BR30 42,763 Increased By 193.5 (0.45%)
KSE100 147,759 Increased By 829.1 (0.56%)
KSE30 45,276 Increased By 171.7 (0.38%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Flooding feared in Punjab as ‘India expected to release water’ in Sutlej River

  • Unusual increase in water levels has been recorded in Indian dams, says spox
BR Web Desk Published 12 Aug, 2025 12:51pm
People wade through the flooded street after during the monssoon rain in Rawalpindi, on July 17, 2025. Photo: Reuters
People wade through the flooded street after during the monssoon rain in Rawalpindi, on July 17, 2025. Photo: Reuters

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has warned of a potential flood situation in the province’s rivers owing to expected rains in the upper regions and the anticipated release of water from India.

A PDMA spokesperson said there is a fear that India will release water into the Sutlej River in the next two days, as an unusual increase in water levels has been recorded in Indian dams. The spokesperson stated that the India’s Bhakra Dam is 61% full, Pong Dam is 76% full and Thein Dam is 64% full.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said that the PDMA Punjab, Indus River System Authority (IRSA), and the Irrigation Department are monitoring the situation of rivers and dams round the clock. While the flood level in the Sutlej River at Ganda Singh has returned to normal from a low level, there is a risk of a further increase in its flow, he said.

Nationwide death toll reaches 302: NDMA issues fresh ‘possible flash flood’ warning

“A medium to high-level flood warning has been issued for the Chenab River at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad,” the director general said.

The PDMA Punjab has instructed all commissioners, deputy commissioners, and relevant departments to remain on high alert.

Kathia urged citizens residing in the riverbeds to immediately move to safe locations and cooperate with the administration in case of emergency evacuation.

He appealed to the public to take precautionary measures and avoid swimming in rivers, canals, streams, and ponds. He also advised against having picnics or unnecessary crossings around rivers during a flood situation and urged parents to keep children away from rivers and streams.

In case of any emergency, citizens can contact the PDMA Punjab helpline at 1129. The DG reaffirmed that the protection of citizens’ lives and properties is the responsibility of PDMA Punjab.

On the other hand, during a meeting with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed the NDMA to further strengthen its coordination with provinces in assisting and rehabilitating those affected by recent rains and floods.

“Ensure early warnings are effectively communicated to people living in vulnerable areas, keeping in view weather conditions and potential emergencies,” he added.

NDMA releases flood-related deaths & destruction data

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the ongoing relief efforts for those affected by recent rains and floods across the country, as well as the preparations for any potential future emergencies.

PM Shehbaz was also briefed on the progress regarding the activation of an early warning system in Gilgit-Baltistan and collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change in this regard, in line with his directives.

IRSA releases 375,200 cusecs water

Meanwhile, IRSA on Tuesday released 375,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 400,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1546.50 feet which was 144.50 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 268,200 cusecs and 253,300 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1206.50 feet, which was 156.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 16,900 cusecs and 7,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 274,400, 215,200, 164,000 and 87,300 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 55,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

flash floods Floods in Pakistan flood emergency indian floods Flooding feared in Punjab India expected to release water

Comments

200 characters

Flooding feared in Punjab as ‘India expected to release water’ in Sutlej River

FIA arrests three more illegal currency dealers in Quetta

Security forces kill 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

PSX extends record-breaking rally on anticipation of US investments

Pakistan’s exporters urge policy support to capitalise on US tariff cut

Intra-day update: rupee inches upwards against US dollar

Investments, trade deal: Pakistan, US in talks to finalise details

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Public holiday: PSX to remain closed on Thursday, August 14

Oil inches up as US-China tariff truce extension boosts trade hopes

Read more stories