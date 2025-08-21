BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-21

‘Syria to issue tender to buy 200,000 tons of wheat’

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 06:06am

BEIRUT: Syria will issue an international tender to import 200,000 metric tons of wheat to help cover a domestic supply shortfall, the Ministry of Economy and Industry told Reuters on Wednesday, without specifying a date for the tender.

Reuters reported on Monday that Syria faced a potential food crisis with the worst drought in 36 years slashing wheat production by around 40% and the cash-strapped government struggling to secure large-scale purchases.

“To safeguard national food security, the ministry is engaging in wheat imports from key exporting markets, including Ukraine and Romania,” the ministry said in statement provided to Reuters via the Ministry of Information.

The General Establishment for Grain has procured 372,000 tons from local farmers so far this season and needs 2.55 million tons to cover its annual consumption, the ministry said, confirming figures reported by Reuters on Monday.

Wheat is Syria’s most important crop and supports a state-subsidised bread programme.

All recent wheat shipments were paid for on a cash-against-delivery basis, and there are no outstanding liabilities to suppliers, according to the Ministry of Economy and Industry statement.

It said no external budgetary support had been secured, apart from an Iraqi in-kind grant of 146,000 tons. In April, Syrian media said Iraq would ship 220,000 metric tons of wheat to Syria as “a gift.”

Wheat imports were financed through sovereign self-funding mechanisms, without reliance on foreign subsidies or preferential loans, according to the ministry.

Any wheat shortfall would prove a challenge for President Ahmed al-Sharaa, whose government is seeking to rebuild Syria after a 14-year civil war and the toppling of long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad in December.

Before the civil war, Syria produced up to 4 million tons of wheat, exporting around 1 million tons.

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

‘Syria to issue tender to buy 200,000 tons of wheat’

Economic census: PBS set to launch report on findings

Chinese conglomerate keen to invest in maritime sector

Water released into Sutlej by India causes crop losses in Pakistani Punjab

Karachi: rains cause around Rs15bn trade losses

Uniform FCA: ECC unimpressed by Nepra’s viewpoint

APTMA demands SNGPL waive gas bill arrears

Land-related cases: Wapda chief comments on AG’s findings

Credit access to small farmers: Risk coverage scheme for banks, MFBs unveiled

Regulators linked to SECP eService portal

PBC rejects amendments in anti-terrorism act

Read more stories