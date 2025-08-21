Appointment of PTA chairman: IHC reserves its verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, reserved verdict in a petition challenging the appointment of Pakistan Telecommunica-tion Auth-ority (PTA) chairman.

A single bench of Justice Babar Sattar heard a petition of Usama Khilji, filed through advocate Asad Ladha.

The court on the last had heard the arguments of the counsels of both sides. However, an opportunity was afforded to the federal government and any other party to assist the court regarding the manner in which respondent No4 was selected as chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

During the proceeding, the assistant attorney general informed that the matter was being attended to by the additional attorney general, who is on holiday. He sought time on behalf of the federal government to submit written arguments. The counsel for the PTA has also filed an application for an adjournment as he is away from Pakistan. The court noted that the principal counsel for respondent No4 is also not available today (Wednesday).

Justice Sattar in its order stated that in view of the extensive arguments that have already been made by the counsels for the parties, let the additional attorney general, the counsel for PTA, the counsel for respondent No4 and the counsel for any other party, who wishes to make any additional submissions, file such written submissions by 08.09.2025.

In the event that the federal government wishes to file any record of the process through which respondent No4 was appointed as chairman PTA from among the members of the PTA, it may do so by 08.09.2025.

