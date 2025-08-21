Markets Print 2025-08-21
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 20, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 283.73 284.30 AED 77.20 77.40
EURO 329.09 330.77 SAR 75.48 75.70
GBP 381.83 383.71 INTERBANK 282.00 282.20
JPY 1.89 1.94
=========================================================================
