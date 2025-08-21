Markets Print 2025-08-21
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 20, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 20, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 150,591.00
High: 151,261.67
Low: 149,931.68
Net Change: 820.25
Volume (000): 275,223
Value (000): 28,377,678
Makt Cap (000) 4,480,362,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,367.12
NET CH (+) 313.30
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,448.77
NET CH (+) 22.93
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 45,978.24
NET CH (+) 565.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,497.61
NET CH (+) 131.33
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,823.43
NET CH (-) 30.28
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,377.53
NET CH (+) 63.23
------------------------------------
As on: 20-Aug-2025
====================================
