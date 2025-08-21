KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 20, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 150,591.00 High: 151,261.67 Low: 149,931.68 Net Change: 820.25 Volume (000): 275,223 Value (000): 28,377,678 Makt Cap (000) 4,480,362,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,367.12 NET CH (+) 313.30 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,448.77 NET CH (+) 22.93 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 45,978.24 NET CH (+) 565.59 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,497.61 NET CH (+) 131.33 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,823.43 NET CH (-) 30.28 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,377.53 NET CH (+) 63.23 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-Aug-2025 ====================================

