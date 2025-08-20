BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan nominates Mahmood Achakzai for opposition leader in NA

BR Web Desk Published August 20, 2025 Updated August 20, 2025 07:52pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Aaj News reported.

The incarcerated leader also nominated Azam Swati for the opposition leader in the Senate.

The PTI’s move came after the National Assembly Secretariat issued a formal notification about removing Omar Ayub as Leader of the Opposition due to his conviction by an anti-terrorism court in the May 9 cases.

Ayub was not only stripped of the position of opposition leader in the National Assembly, but he was also removed from all standing committees of the National Assembly, including the Public Accounts Committee.

After the ATC decision, the Election Commission also issued notifications disqualifying Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, against which both leaders have approached the Peshawar High Court.

In addition, seven disqualified PTI lawmakers have lost their seats in 15 standing committees.

The chairmanship of the Standing Committee on Human Rights held by Sahibzada Hamid Raza has been terminated, Zartaj Gul has lost her membership of the Standing Committee on Human Rights, and Rai Hassan Nawaz’s chairmanship of the Standing Committee on Railways has been withdrawn.

PTI senior leader Salman Akram Raja said that consultations regarding the by-elections will be held at a high-level party meeting, while a decision will be taken at the political committee meeting.

National Assembly PTI Imran Khan Opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai

Comments

200 characters

Imran Khan nominates Mahmood Achakzai for opposition leader in NA

PSX scales new all-time high as positive momentum continues

PM Shehbaz, COAS visit flood-hit KP districts, vow crackdown on illegal encroachments and timber mafia

‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

Pakistan, Azerbaijan explore new avenues of economic, trade cooperation

Pakistani rupee records 9th consecutive gain against US dollar

At least 12 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

Govt launches risk coverage scheme for small farmers & underserved areas

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Read more stories