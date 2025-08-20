Imran Khan nominates Mahmood Achakzai for opposition leader in NA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Aaj News reported.

The incarcerated leader also nominated Azam Swati for the opposition leader in the Senate.

The PTI’s move came after the National Assembly Secretariat issued a formal notification about removing Omar Ayub as Leader of the Opposition due to his conviction by an anti-terrorism court in the May 9 cases.

Ayub was not only stripped of the position of opposition leader in the National Assembly, but he was also removed from all standing committees of the National Assembly, including the Public Accounts Committee.

After the ATC decision, the Election Commission also issued notifications disqualifying Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, against which both leaders have approached the Peshawar High Court.

In addition, seven disqualified PTI lawmakers have lost their seats in 15 standing committees.

The chairmanship of the Standing Committee on Human Rights held by Sahibzada Hamid Raza has been terminated, Zartaj Gul has lost her membership of the Standing Committee on Human Rights, and Rai Hassan Nawaz’s chairmanship of the Standing Committee on Railways has been withdrawn.

PTI senior leader Salman Akram Raja said that consultations regarding the by-elections will be held at a high-level party meeting, while a decision will be taken at the political committee meeting.