ECP disqualifies several PTI lawmakers including Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday disqualified several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators including Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul as well as its ally Sahibzada Hamid Raza, following their conviction by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad in the case pertaining to May 9 riots.

In a notification, the election commission announced since they had been convicted by the ATC, therefore, they were disqualified and de-notified. Hence, the ECP said, their seats have become vacant.

“Senator Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub Khan, MNA from NA-18 Haripur, Rai Haider Ali Khan, MNA from NA-96 Faisalabad-II, Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza, MNA from NA-104 Faisalabad-X, Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, MNA from NA-143 Sahiwal-III, Zartaj Gul, MNA from NA-185 DG Khan-II, Muhammad Ansar Iqbal, MPA from PP-73 Sargodha-III, Junaid Afzal Sahi, MPA from PP-98 Faisalabad-I and Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, MPA from PP-203 Sahiwal-VI, have been convicted and sentenced for imprisonment.”

As a consequence, the election body said, they had been “disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution and are hereby de-notified” as well.

ATC Faisalabad on July 31 sentenced more than 100 members of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party to prison terms on charges related to riots that targeted military installations in 2023, a court order seen by Reuters said.

Fifty-eight of the defendants, who included parliamentarians and senior officials, were sentenced to 10 years in prison and the rest were given sentences ranging from one to three years, the court said.

May 9 riots: Court sentences Omar Ayub, Shibli, Zartaj to 10 years imprisonment

The accused included Ayub and Faraz, the leaders of PTI in the lower and upper houses of the parliament respectively, the court order read.

“The prosecution has proved its case against the accused without a shadow of doubt,” it said in announcing the sentences.

Imran, who has been in prison since 2023 facing charges of corruption, land fraud and disclosure of official secrets, is being tried separately on similar charges related to the riot.

The government accused him and other leaders of inciting the May 9, 2023, protests, during which demonstrators attacked military and government buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The former prime minister denies wrongdoing and says all the cases are politically motivated to dismantle his party.

Imran’s arrest had prompted the countrywide violent protests.

The ATC ruling does not directly affect the incitement case against him in which prosecution is still presenting witnesses.

The PTI party said it will challenge the verdict. The ruling is the third such mass conviction in a month.