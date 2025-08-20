BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.56%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
DGKC 192.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
FCCL 53.40 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.29%)
FFL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.55%)
GCIL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.81%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 93.61 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (4.23%)
NBP 153.80 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (3.74%)
PAEL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PPL 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.86%)
PREMA 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.19%)
PRL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
SSGC 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.92%)
TPLP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.93%)
BR100 15,199 Increased By 13.7 (0.09%)
BR30 43,024 Increased By 181.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 150,591 Increased By 1230.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 45,869 Increased By 316.7 (0.7%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee edges lower as dollar sales by foreign banks offset most of greenback demand

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2025 04:08pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee slipped on Wednesday, as corporate hedging and short-term speculators bolstered demand for the greenback, most of which was met by dollar sales by foreign banks.

The rupee settled at 87.0650 to the U.S. dollar against its close of 86.9500 on Tuesday when it climbed the most in over a month, boosted by speculation over Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Traders said foreign banks were active sellers of dollars on Wednesday, limiting rupee depreciation despite significant hedging by importers.

A rally in local equities and position squaring also helped the Indian currency recover after recent pressure, traders said.

Recent weeks have seen the rupee’s direction influenced by news around U.S. tariffs on India, S&P’s upgrade of the nation’s sovereign credit rating and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned tax cuts on goods and services.

Foreign portfolio investors turned buyers of Indian assets in the past three sessions after net selling Indian markets in the last few weeks over tariff uncertainties.

“FPIs have turned steady buyers in Indian markets, encouraged by hopes that the U.S. may reconsider its plan to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian exports,” said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex.

Indian rupee to shrug off dollar strength, recent weakening bias on pause

The return of foreign inflows comes even as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday accused India of profiteering from its purchases of Russian oil during the war in Ukraine.

Other Asian currencies traded mixed on the day, while the dollar index was slightly higher at 98.21 as on 1549 IST.

Rupee traders will also tune in to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, which may provide clues on the U.S.’s interest rate trajectory.

“A signal that cuts may be delayed could strengthen the dollar, while any indication of looser policy may weigh on it and encourage risk-on sentiment,” Pabari added.

India Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee edges lower as dollar sales by foreign banks offset most of greenback demand

‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

Pakistani rupee records 9th consecutive gain against US dollar

At least 12 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

Govt launches risk coverage scheme for small farmers & underserved areas

Dar arrives in Kabul for trilateral FMs’ meeting

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Indian Oil, BPCL resume buying Russian oil for September as discounts widen, sources say

Engro Powergen Qadirpur inks agreement to include Badar-1 gas in fuel mix

Pakistan’s National Foods approves subsidiary restructuring, divestment move

Read more stories