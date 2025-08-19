Gold price per tola sheds Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Tuesday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs356,600 after a decline of Rs1,100 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs305,727 after it shed Rs943.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs357,700 after a gain of Rs1,500 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,339 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $11, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained unchanged at Rs4,031.