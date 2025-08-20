Pakistan’s National Foods approves subsidiary restructuring, divestment move

National Foods Limited (NATF) has announced that its UAE-based subsidiary, National Foods Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (NFDMCC), will undergo restructuring, which includes divesting its stake in A-1 Bags & Supplies held through National Epicure Incorporated, Canada.

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We wish to inform you that NFDMCC intends to restructure and, as a consequence, divest its A-1 Bags & Supplies investment held through National Epicure Incorporated Canada,” read the notice.

“The Board of Directors of NATF, in its meeting held on August 19, 2025, has approved the proposed restructuring, the divestment required in relation thereto, and further sanctioned the execution of agreements that will emanate therefrom,” it added.

Following the development, National Foods’ share price was trading at Rs412, an increase of Rs24.80 or 6.4% during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

Earlier in February, National Foods DMCC, a Dubai-based wholly-owned subsidiary of NATF, announced the closure of its subsidiary National Foods (FZE) registered in Sharjah, UAE.

NATF was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1971 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company.

The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of convenience-based food products. The company has a diverse portfolio of 250 products in about 12 broad categories. It has a global footprint in 40 countries across 5 continents.

The ultimate parent entity of the Company is ATC Holdings (Private) Limited.