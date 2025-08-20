BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.39%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 91.65 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.95%)
DCL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.7%)
DGKC 191.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.08%)
FCCL 53.06 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (5.61%)
FFL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
GCIL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.39%)
HUBC 158.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 91.99 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.43%)
NBP 148.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.26%)
PAEL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.56%)
PPL 180.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-1.08%)
PREMA 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.12%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.42%)
PTC 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 118.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.45%)
SSGC 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.49%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.3%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.82%)
BR100 15,250 Increased By 64.1 (0.42%)
BR30 43,138 Increased By 295.8 (0.69%)
KSE100 150,982 Increased By 1621.1 (1.09%)
KSE30 46,006 Increased By 453.7 (1%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s National Foods approves subsidiary restructuring, divestment move

BR Web Desk Published 20 Aug, 2025 11:07am

National Foods Limited (NATF) has announced that its UAE-based subsidiary, National Foods Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (NFDMCC), will undergo restructuring, which includes divesting its stake in A-1 Bags & Supplies held through National Epicure Incorporated, Canada.

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We wish to inform you that NFDMCC intends to restructure and, as a consequence, divest its A-1 Bags & Supplies investment held through National Epicure Incorporated Canada,” read the notice.

“The Board of Directors of NATF, in its meeting held on August 19, 2025, has approved the proposed restructuring, the divestment required in relation thereto, and further sanctioned the execution of agreements that will emanate therefrom,” it added.

Following the development, National Foods’ share price was trading at Rs412, an increase of Rs24.80 or 6.4% during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

Earlier in February, National Foods DMCC, a Dubai-based wholly-owned subsidiary of NATF, announced the closure of its subsidiary National Foods (FZE) registered in Sharjah, UAE.

NATF was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1971 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company.

The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of convenience-based food products. The company has a diverse portfolio of 250 products in about 12 broad categories. It has a global footprint in 40 countries across 5 continents.

The ultimate parent entity of the Company is ATC Holdings (Private) Limited.

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s National Foods approves subsidiary restructuring, divestment move

PSX sustains record momentum, KSE-100 gains over 1,400 points

‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

Moody’s upgrades 5 banks’ ratings to ‘Caa1’

At least 12 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

Oil little changed as investors await next steps in Ukraine peace talks

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

Indian Oil, BPCL resume buying Russian oil for September as discounts widen, sources say

Govt issues updated PFM Act 2019 with amendments

Engro Powergen Qadirpur inks agreement to include Badar-1 gas in fuel mix

Read more stories