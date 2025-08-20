PARTLY FACETIOUS: Ducks in a row?

“Could someone brief our leadership on the plummeting voice of Europe in international relations.”

“Well you were wrong you said it was a Jirga in Washington DC – with Zelenskyy and the Europeans….>”

“Like ducks in a row.”

“Well, that imagery is offensive to me.”

“How come? Ducks in arow just means well organised, and need I add President Trump knew what he wanted, knew what to feed the visiting…visiting….”

“Ducks. Sorry, I thought you meant killed them one by one with insults….”

“No I didn’t mean it that way, but you are right it wasn’t a Jirga where issues are discussed and resolved through consensus it was a loya Jirga where a new leader is elected and need I add the leader was elected last year, but the Europeans are realising it to their great cost that….”

“Gotcha, so why do we need to brief our foreign office or cabinet members?”

“Oh that a new international world order is in the process of being established with China, our long term friend, and Russia; rivalling US power and Europe seems to be…well if you want a comparison with what’s happening in the Middle East then Europe is an Egypt or Jordan – dependent on the US for massive annual dollar injections….”

“What about Europe as Syria.”

“Hmmm could be because a fight between Israel and Turkey over Syria is kinda expected, right! And if US supports Israel then…”

“Right we love China, all our governments have loved China, but you know China needs to allow property ownership and a bit of money laundering….”

“Shut up. Anyway, our multiple hatted foreign minister was in the UK recently to attend something to do with Artificial Intelligence….”

“Instead of throwing stones, learn to appreciate him. How many people his age are so gung-ho about learning new skills, new disciplines. I mean the guy went from an accountant to finance minister, and need I add he was finance minister one time more than Nawaz Sharif was prime minister, and now he is learning the ropes of being a foreign minister and computers and…”

“I stand corrected.”

