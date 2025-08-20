PTCL users face major internet outage

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) users faced a major internet outage on Tuesday evening, disrupting connectivity across the country. Other ISPs also reported disruption.

Users from major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar reported either complete service outages or severe slowdowns.

While the cause of the disruption remains unclear, experts suggest that such widespread outages are often linked to issues in the fiber backbone network or submarine internet cables that Pakistan relies on for international connectivity.

A PTCL spokesperson confirmed the disruption in a statement, saying: “We are currently facing data connectivity challenges on our PTCL and Ufone services. Our teams are diligently working to restore the services as quickly as possible. We regret any inconvenience caused.”

Sources suggest it is due to an issue with upstream service provider, all ISPs are affected.

