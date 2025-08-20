BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-20

PHDEC board approves 3-year horticulture export plan

Press Release Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) convened its historic first meeting of the newly constituted board on Monday, featuring expanded representation from all four provinces.

The board unanimously approved an ambitious 3-year plan to elevate horticulture exports to $2 billion by 2028, targeting key crops such as kinnow, mangoes, dates, and value-added products, supported by modern infrastructure and high-value markets. Developed through extensive consultations with provincial stakeholders, the plan addresses critical sector challenges—including low yields, high post-harvest losses, and limited value addition—while seizing opportunities in markets like GCC, ASEAN, Africa, China, Central Asia, and the EU.

The strategy includes several key initiatives to drive export-led growth. It features enhanced skill development through workshops and webinars, alongside cluster and value chain development, and R&D efforts. Targeted commodities span primary crops like citrus, mango, banana, dates, onion, potato, chillies, and garlic, as well as secondary crops such as peach, cherry, tomato, olives, floriculture, guava, grapes, nuts, spices, and medicinal plants. Interventions focus on production, pre-harvest, post-harvest stages, digital agriculture, and e-commerce connectivity.

Market research and strategic planning encompass eight studies, including diversified product development, high-density orchards, fruit bagging, export potential for peaches and guava, China market analysis, brand development, organic certification, exotic fruits introduction, and AI-driven demand prediction.

Infrastructure development, supported by the Export Development Fund (EDF) includes 37 value-added projects across provinces, such as solar drying units for chillies, mango dehydration facilities, certified nurseries for cherries and nuts, olive oil extraction units, date processing plants, and support for global certifications like Global GAP, HACCP, and ISO 22000. Additionally, three cold chain projects will establish storages in production hubs and cargo facilities at airports and seaports.

