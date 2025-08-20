July ITeS exports remittances register around 24pc growth

ISLAMABAD: The country’s information technology and IT-enabled services (ITeS) exports remittances comprising computer services and call centre services registered around 24 per cent growth in the first month (July) of current fiscal year 2025-26 as it remained $354 million compared to $286 million during the same period of last fiscal year.

According to official data, IT exports remittances increased by around five per cent on a month-on-month basis in July 2025 and stood at $354 million when compared to $339 million in June 2025.

Pakistan’s IT and ITeS exports have seen significant growth, with a nearly 18 per cent increase in FY 2024-25, reaching $3.810 billion. This growth is part of a larger trend, with the IT sector declared one of the fastest-growing segments of the national economy. The government had set a target of $4.2 billion in IT exports for 2025, but missed it by around $400 million. The government has set the target of $5 billion from IT exports for the current fiscal year.

The IT Ministry has identified several constraints including inconsistency in policies, taxation issues and banking hurdles which are hampering the country’s information technology sector’s export potential of around $15 billion.

Pakistan’s IT industry has huge potential.

Many experts believe it can bring in more dollars for the country. It can also create jobs for the youth. To reach the $5 billion goal, the government and private sector will need to work together. Better training, faster internet, and support for start-ups can help. If the momentum continues, Pakistan’s IT sector can become one of the top earners for the economy in the coming years, experts added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025