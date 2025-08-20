Swat, Buner and Shangla districts: Over 200 telecom sites damaged

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of torrential rains and flash floods that battered parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over 200 telecom sites (towers) were damaged across Swat, Buner, and Shangla districts.

Despite the scale of disruption, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with telecom operators, restored nearly 85 percent of affected sites within just 48 hours, ensuring critical connectivity for rescue and relief operations.

The PTA teams were immediately dispatched to the flood-stricken regions, where they coordinated closely with federal and provincial authorities, district administrations, and technical teams from cellular mobile operators. The swift restoration efforts were widely appreciated by local stakeholders.

The PTA reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining robust communication networks, especially in disaster-prone regions, and pledged continued support to ensure service stability as recovery efforts progress.

During a high-level visit to Buner, the PTA officials met with Minister for Political Affairs Amir Muqam and PTI MNA Gohar Ali Khan. Both leaders lauded PTA’s proactive approach and technical efficiency in reestablishing communication services under challenging conditions.

“Restoring telecom services in such a short timeframe is a testament to PTA’s commitment and the resilience of our digital infrastructure,” said political leaders. They echoed the sentiment, emphasising the importance of uninterrupted connectivity during emergencies.

Jazz, has announced free on-net and PTCL calls for all subscribers in flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The initiative aims to help affected residents stay connected with loved ones, emergency responders, and relief agencies during one of the most challenging times for the province.

In response to the devastating floods, Telenor took urgent steps to keep its network running and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for affected communities. As part of its relief efforts, Telenor Pakistan announced a special offer of free minutes for its subscribers in flood-hit areas of KP and GB enabling them to stay connected with loved ones, emergency responders, and relief agencies during this critical time.

Zong had announced 30 Free ZONG on net minutes and 30 SMS to all networks in the affected areas with a validity of three days. The complimentary resources were to enable residents to stay connected with family, emergency responders, and relief agencies during this critical time.

Ufone 4G provided free minutes to its users in the worst-hit districts of Bajaur, Buner, Battagram, and Batal (Mansehra) to help them connect with emergency services, mobilise local resources, and remain in touch with their loved ones.

