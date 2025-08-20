BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.69%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
DGKC 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.09%)
FCCL 50.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
GCIL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 89.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
NBP 148.25 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
PPL 182.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.76%)
PREMA 44.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.39%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,186 Increased By 82.6 (0.55%)
BR30 42,842 Increased By 223 (0.52%)
KSE100 149,361 Increased By 1164.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 45,552 Increased By 281.7 (0.62%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-20

Swat, Buner and Shangla districts: Over 200 telecom sites damaged

Tahir Amin Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of torrential rains and flash floods that battered parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over 200 telecom sites (towers) were damaged across Swat, Buner, and Shangla districts.

Despite the scale of disruption, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with telecom operators, restored nearly 85 percent of affected sites within just 48 hours, ensuring critical connectivity for rescue and relief operations.

The PTA teams were immediately dispatched to the flood-stricken regions, where they coordinated closely with federal and provincial authorities, district administrations, and technical teams from cellular mobile operators. The swift restoration efforts were widely appreciated by local stakeholders.

The PTA reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining robust communication networks, especially in disaster-prone regions, and pledged continued support to ensure service stability as recovery efforts progress.

During a high-level visit to Buner, the PTA officials met with Minister for Political Affairs Amir Muqam and PTI MNA Gohar Ali Khan. Both leaders lauded PTA’s proactive approach and technical efficiency in reestablishing communication services under challenging conditions.

“Restoring telecom services in such a short timeframe is a testament to PTA’s commitment and the resilience of our digital infrastructure,” said political leaders. They echoed the sentiment, emphasising the importance of uninterrupted connectivity during emergencies.

Jazz, has announced free on-net and PTCL calls for all subscribers in flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The initiative aims to help affected residents stay connected with loved ones, emergency responders, and relief agencies during one of the most challenging times for the province.

In response to the devastating floods, Telenor took urgent steps to keep its network running and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for affected communities. As part of its relief efforts, Telenor Pakistan announced a special offer of free minutes for its subscribers in flood-hit areas of KP and GB enabling them to stay connected with loved ones, emergency responders, and relief agencies during this critical time.

Zong had announced 30 Free ZONG on net minutes and 30 SMS to all networks in the affected areas with a validity of three days. The complimentary resources were to enable residents to stay connected with family, emergency responders, and relief agencies during this critical time.

Ufone 4G provided free minutes to its users in the worst-hit districts of Bajaur, Buner, Battagram, and Batal (Mansehra) to help them connect with emergency services, mobilise local resources, and remain in touch with their loved ones.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTA Swat buner telecom sites

Comments

200 characters

Swat, Buner and Shangla districts: Over 200 telecom sites damaged

Rain victims: ECC approves relief package

Moody’s upgrades 5 banks’ ratings to ‘Caa1’

Govt issues updated PFM Act 2019 with amendments

KP, G-B and AJK: PM orders wide-reaching relief to flood victims

Loans & advances: MoF notifies mark-up rates

Chinese FM due tomorrow to attend strategic dialogue

July FDI up 7pc to $208m YoY

NDMA warns of urban flooding in Sindh

Torrential rains bring Karachi to a standstill

Payment infrastructure boost: SBP launches new PRISM+ system

Read more stories