CM Maryam visits Japanese hospital, seeks cooperation

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited National Center for Global Health, Japan’s world-renowned hospital for treatment of infectious diseases.

She decided to introduce Japanese healthcare and health management system in Punjab, and said, “Modern high-tech Japanese machinery, equipment and treatment methods will be used in public sector health system of Punjab.”

She also decided to build Nawaz Sharif Medical District on the model of Japanese healthcare system.

She said, “We will introduce health insurance method in Punjab like Japan.” She and the members of her delegation were given a detailed briefing about Japanese treatment methods for diabetes, liver and infectious diseases.

The Chief Minister visited different departments of the hospital, and reviewed various facilities and machinery provided in the hospital. She also spoke to Japanese medical experts, and was briefed about liver treatment in National Center for Global Health Medicine.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025