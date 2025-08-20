20 operational SEZs available for foreign investment: CM

LAHORE: “Punjab can become a manufacturing hub for Middle East and Africa,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif during a meeting with Norihiko Ishiguro, Chairman of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

The CM invited Japanese investors and companies to manufacture and assemble products in Punjab. She invited Japanese investors to invest in Punjab’s Special Economic Zones, and vowed to provide them free land in tax-free Special Economic Zones of Punjab. She also invited JETRO to start joint venture projects with private and public sector companies of Punjab.

The Chief Minister said, “Punjab is a big market from which Japanese investors can benefit.” She invited Japanese companies to build IT parks in Nawaz Sharif IT City, and discussed labour training and provision of trained and skilled manpower as per needs of companies in Japan.

According to a message received here, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Pakistan is a country with a majority of youth. We want Japanese companies to support us in making our youth skilled.” She also reviewed possibilities of increasing volume of bilateral trade.

The Chief Minister briefed the head of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) about various lucrative investment opportunities in Punjab. She also apprised him of the progress of Nawaz Sharif IT City project, and said, “Twin tower project under construction in Nawaz Sharif IT City will be completed very soon.”

She added, “World-acclaimed companies in the IT business are interested to start operations in Nawaz Sharif IT City.”

She stressed upon the need to increase business to business contacts between Japan and Punjab. She said, “We want to take Punjab to the heights of technology on the model of Japan. Punjab can provide surgical instruments, leather products and sports equipment to Japan. Punjab is interested in increasing volume of export of fine basmati rice to Japan.”

