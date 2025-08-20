Green energy and industrial development moot New horizons for investment in Balochistan will be opened: FPCCI chief

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has termed the Balochistan Green Energy and Industrial Development Conference a promising step for the country’s future.

The event was held at Federation House, Karachi, in collaboration with the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) on Tuesday.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh said the conference would open new horizons for investment in the province. “Balochistan has the potential to become the country’s hub for green energy,” he noted, adding that FPCCI is committed to encouraging the business community across Pakistan to explore opportunities in energy, mines and minerals, food, and agriculture sectors.

United Arab Emirates Consul General Bakhit Ateek Al-Rumaithi attended as the guest of honor. He expressed UAE’s keen interest in investing across all key sectors of Balochistan.

FPCCI Vice President and Regional Chairman Sindh Abdul Mohaimen Khan emphasized that the federation would motivate entrepreneurs nationwide to channel investments into the province. “The energy, minerals, and agriculture sectors in Balochistan hold enormous promise,” he said. Mian Zahid Hussain, Chairman of FPCCI’s Policy Advisory Board, observed that investments in Balochistan would bring high returns for both local and foreign investors.

BBoIT Vice Chairman Bilal Khan Kakar also highlighted the province’s opportunities, urging the business community to fully utilize FPCCI’s apex platform for tapping into investment prospects.

