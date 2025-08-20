KE says power restoration efforts continue

KARACHI: Karachi experienced a heavy spell of monsoon on Tuesday with over 100 millimetres of rain recorded in a vast portion of the city, according to reports. K-Electric’s (KE) field teams remained actively engaged and the power utility maintained electricity supply, switching off feeders only where needed over safety precautions.

Restoration efforts continued undeterred despite significant water logging and congestion. Areas with high levels of stagnant water, particularly in low-lying zones, were particularly affected due to restricted access and safety risks for residents and field teams.

Despite these challenges that saw around 800 out of over 2,100 feeders facing outage during the peak of the rain spell, KE teams remained deployed, prioritising restoration work as soon as conditions permitted. Key infrastructure, including power plants and grid stations, continued to function normally.

KE management team remained in touch with the civic agencies and city’s administration, extending support and information about power supply situation in the city. KE also remained in close coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for rain forecast updates and identifying high-risk zones to enable better planning and resource mobilization.

“Our teams have been on-ground, working through challenging conditions to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” said Sadia Dada, Chief Distribution and Marcomms Officer. “Temporary shutdowns were implemented in waterlogged areas purely for public safety, and restoration was prioritized as soon as conditions allowed.

“We strongly urge citizens to maintain safe distance from electrical infrastructure during rains including poles, electricity meters, service brackets, broken and tangled internet/cable wires. Internal wiring and water motors should not be operated with wet hands or in standing water. Only certified electricians should be engaged in case of electrical faults within households.”

Meanwhile, neither KE infrastructure was found involved nor any report of broken wire was received from the site of any of the electrocution incidents reported during the rain spell as per preliminary investigations.

As monsoon conditions persist, safeguarding public wellbeing requires a combination of strong on-ground response and public cooperation. Adherence to safety protocols, along with timely coordination between utilities and civic agencies, is essential to mitigate risks and ensure continued resilience across the city.

For electricity-related emergencies or reporting hazardous situations immediately, customers should contact KE via its 118 call center. For individual complaints regarding power supply, customers may also reach out through the KE website, KE Live App, KE’s WhatsApp service, and other social media platforms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025