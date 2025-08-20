9th May cases: SC to hear IK’s bail plea today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail petition in 9th May cases on Wednesday (Aug 20).

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, on Tuesday, heard Imran Khan’s appeal against the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s order in cases linked to May 9 mayhem.

At the onset of the proceedings, the chief justice asked Imran Khan’s lawyer that you have filed some additional documents, which he could not read. He, therefore, deferred the case for Wednesday (Aug 20) at 10:30 am.

Barrister Salman Safdar, counsel Imran Khan, wanted to make submission but the chief justice told him that they will hear him tomorrow, adding the documents required to be studied before hearing of case.

The bench on August 12 questioned whether the merit of the case could be touched by the LHC in PTI founder’s post-arrest bail plea.

A division bench comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Tariq Mahmood Bajwa had dismissed the incarcerated ex-premier’s bail petition last month, citing his alleged involvement in planning attacks on military installations in anticipation of his arrest on May 9, 2023.

