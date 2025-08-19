BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
One dead, two injured in Karachi fire incident

BR Web Desk Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 07:31pm

At least one person was killed and two others sustained serious burn injuries after a fire broke out in Malir area of Karachi, officials from Rescue 1122 said on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, a fire and rescue team, along with an ambulance and two fire tenders, were immediately dispatched to the site.

Seven injured as factory building collapses due to fire in Karachi

Rescue officials said efforts to extinguish the blaze were underway.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment, while the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Rescue 1122 fire in Karachi

