Seven injured as factory building collapses due to fire in Karachi

At least seven people were injured when a factory building, which was engulfed in a massive fire, collapsed near Check Post 5 in the Landhi Export Processing Zone on Thursday, Edhi information department said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital through Edhi ambulances for medical treatment.

The fire, which broke out in a garment factory, has spread to three adjacent buildings, which have been evacuated. Multiple fire brigades are at the scene, working to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading further, Aaj News reported.

Rescue officials said the injured were retrieved from the building with the help of emergency stairs.

Thick smoke is billowing from the buildings as a large-scale rescue operation is currently underway. Rescue workers are facing challenges due to the intensity of the fire and the threat of further structural collapse. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

A major fire that broke out at a factory in Landhi Export Processing Zone on June 8 had been extinguished after burning for over 36 hours, officials had confirmed a day later.

At least five people had sustained injuries in the massive fire, which destroyed four industrial units.